[WT논평] Water crisis is signs of God’s warning (2)

The reasons have everything to do with the skewed priorities of Iran’s ruling clerical regime. True to their revolutionary pedigree, Iran’s ayatollahs have consistently preferred guns over butter.



They have poured billions of dollars into the country’s nuclear program, its burgeoning arsenal of ballistic missiles and its extensive network of terrorist proxies.



What they have not done is make a meaningful, sustained nationwide effort to reverse the country’s worsening water situation. Now that the crisis has truly hit, Iranian officials are predictably trying to deflect the blame onto the Iranian people themselves.



Thus, Mohsen Araki, an influential member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, has pinned the responsibility for the country’s hydrological crisis on a failure by ordinary Iranians to adequately follow Islamic law.



“Drought, water crisis, and reduced rainfall are signs of God’s warning to awaken us from negligence and inattentiveness toward him,” Mr. Araki recently opined.



It’s no wonder Iranians are increasingly disillusioned. A recent poll covered by the Tehran-based news site Rouydad24 found that 9 out of 10 Iranians are unhappy with the country’s direction, amounting to a resounding vote of no confidence in Iran’s clerical leaders. Iranians understand precisely who is responsible for their water woes.



That dissatisfaction has the potential to mobilize the country against its ruling clerical elite. Iran’s water shortage is a truly universal issue that affects every citizen regardless of political orientation or ethnicity.



As a result, the longer the crisis persists, the more likely it is to lead to a sustained, nationwide challenge to regime authority.

물 위기는 신의 경고 신호다 (2) 일란 버먼(미국 외교정책위원회 부총재) 이란을 지배하는 성직자 정권의 편향된 정책의 우선순위와 모든 것이 관계가 있다. 자기네 혁명의 족보에 충실한 이란의 아야톨라들은 대포를 버터보다 일관되게 우선시해 왔다. 그들은 자국의 핵 계획과 급증하는 탄도미사일 무기고 및 앞잡이 테러분자들의 광범한 조직에 수십억 달러를 퍼부었다. 그들이 하지 않은 것은 자국의 악화되는 물 상황을 역전시키기 위해 의미 있고 지속적인 노력을 기울이는 것이었다. 이제 위기가 실제로 닥치자 이란의 정부 관리들은 예상대로 책임을 이란 국민에게 돌리기 위해 애쓰고 있다. 그리하여 이란의 전문가 회의의 영향력 있는 회원인 모센 아라키는 자국의 수자원 위기의 책임을 일반 이란인들이 충분히 이슬람 율법을 따르는 데 실패한 것에 고정시키고 있다. 아라키는 최근에 이런 견해를 밝혔다. “가뭄, 수자원 위기, 줄어든 강수량은 신이 자신에 대한 우리의 의무 태만과 무관심을 우리에게 일깨우기 위해 보낸 경고다.” 이란 사람들이 점점 더 환멸을 느끼는 것은 놀라운 일이 아니다. 테헤란에 본사를 둔 뉴스 사이트 루이다드24가 실시한 최근의 여론조사는 이란인 10명 중 9명이 자국의 방향에 불만을 느끼는 사실을 발견했는데 이는 이란 지도자들에 대한 완전한 불신임 투표에 해당된다. 이란 사람들은 자기네 수자원 재앙의 책임이 누구에게 있는지 정확하게 안다. 그런 불만은 잠재적으로, 나라를 성직자 지배자들에게 반항하도록 움직일 수 있다. 이란의 수자원 부족은 정치적 방향이나 혹은 민족과 상관없이 모든 시민에게 영향을 미치는 진정한 보편적 사회문제다. 그 결과 위기가 오래 지속될수록 집권 당국에 대한 지속적이고 전국적인 도전으로 이어질 가능성이 더 커진다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

