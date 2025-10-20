세계일보

[포토] ‘집을 영화관으로’…LG매그니트 신제품 출시

입력 : 2025-10-20 15:03:30 수정 : 2025-10-20 15:03:29
이정한 기자 han@segye.com

LG전자는 초대형·초고화질 마이크로 발광다이오드(LED) 디스플레이인 LG 매그니트 제품 최상위 모델 ‘LG 매그니트 액티브 마이크로 LED’를 출시한다고 20일 밝혔다. 가로 약 3m·세로 1.7m 크기로 픽셀을 개별 제어하는 ‘능동형 매트릭스’ 기술이 적용돼 화질과 색감 표현력을 높였다. 화면 좌우에 고품질 스피커도 내장돼 집에서도 영화관처럼 풍부한 음향을 즐길 수 있다. LG전자 제공


이정한 기자 han@segye.com 기자페이지 바로가기

