[WT논평] Trump’s talk of acquiring Camp Humphreys (3)

Mr. Trump is thinking, “What can we do there?” said Mr. Bolton, meditating on why the president had raised the topic of South Korea’s simply handing over the base, which Mr. Trump claims the Americans are leasing from Seoul.



No doubt, Mr. Bolton said, he is also thinking of the value of the previous American headquarters in the Yongsan district of Seoul. After the Americans left, South Korean tycoons scrambled for land not marked as a vast urban park.



“Some real estate developers made a lot of money off of it,” Mr. Bolton told the forum staged by the Institute for Corean-American Studies in Philadelphia. (“Corea” is a historic spelling of Korea.)



Caught off balance by Mr. Trump’s mention of the base, Koreans scrambled to explain why Mr. Trump’s lust for Camp Humphreys is as zany as his notions for taking over Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal Zone.



Mr. Lee’s national security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, promised to explore what Mr. Trump really had in mind but argued that the Americans do not have a lease on the base. Rather, he said, they are the beneficiaries of a Korean government “grant” that will expire “when facilities are no longer needed.”



Mr. Trump’s talk of acquiring the base, gratis, from South Korea inevitably raises concerns that he might follow the advice of those who suggest leaving South Korea for the Koreans to defend. “I just hope that the isolationists in the administration do not convince Trump that we don’t need troops on the Korean Peninsula or Japan,” Mr. Bolton said.



Mr. Trump evinced no real interest beyond another fruitless summit with Kim Jong-un and the possible acquisition of a great piece of real estate.

트럼프의 평택기지 취득 언급 (3) 도널드 커크(시카고 트리뷴 전 극동 특파원) 미국인들이 서울로부터 임대하고 있다고 트럼프가 주장하는 평택기지를 한국이 단순하게 넘겨주는 주제를 대통령이 들고 나온 이유가 무엇인지 곰곰이 생각한 볼턴은 트럼프가 “우리는 거기서 무엇을 할 수 있는가”라는 생각을 하고 있다고 말했다. 트럼프가 또한 서울의 용산 지구 내에 있던 과거 미군 본부의 가치에 관해서도 생각하고 있다는 데 의문의 여지가 없다고 볼턴은 말했다. 미국인들이 떠난 뒤 한국의 재계 거물들이, 방대한 도시공원으로 지정되지 않은 토지를 차지하기 위해 서둘러 움직였다. 필라델피아의 코리안(Corean)-아메리칸 연구소가 주최한 토론회에서 볼턴은 “몇몇 부동산 개발업자들이 그 땅에서 많은 돈을 벌었다고 말했다.”(“Corea”는 한국의 역사적인 철자다.) 트럼프의 평택기지 언급에 허를 찔린 한국인들은 트럼프의 평택기지에 대한 욕심이 캐나다, 그린란드, 파나마운하 지역을 장악하겠다는 그의 생각처럼 엉뚱하다고 허겁지겁 설명했다. 이재명 대통령의 국가안보보좌관인 위성락은 트럼프가 실제로 무슨 생각을 하고 있는지 알아보겠다고 약속했으나 미국인들이 평택기지를 임대한 것이 아니라고 주장했다. 오히려 미국인들은 한국 정부의 “승인”으로 혜택을 보고 있으며 그 승인은 “시설이 더 이상 필요하지 않을 때” 끝이 난다고 그는 말했다. 트럼프의 평택기지 무상 취득 언급은, 한국에 자주국방을 맡기고 미군을 철수하라고 제안하는 사람들의 조언을 그가 따를 가능성에 대한 우려를 불가피하게 불러일으킨다. “트럼프 행정부의 고립주의자들이 한반도나 혹은 일본에 미군을 주둔시킬 필요가 없다고 트럼프를 설득하지 않기를 나는 단지 바랄 뿐이다.” 트럼프는 김정은과의 또 한 차례 결실 없는 정상회담과 대규모 부동산을 획득할 가능성 이외에는 진정한 관심이 없다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

