[WT논평] Xi faces a firestorm of his own making (3)

What makes this cycle even more dangerous is the fundamental asymmetry in how the two nations approach diplomacy. America operates in the realm of the tangible: Identify the problem, negotiate the terms, implement the solution. China operates in the realm of perception, ideology and power.



The message is always the same, America is to blame, China is the victim, and only the CCP, through the infallible wisdom of Mr. Xi, can lead the world to order and stability. This is not diplomacy. It’s deception.



Mr. Xi doesn’t need a win at the negotiating table. He needs a photograph, a quote, a gesture ― something that can be packaged and broadcast to 1.4 billion people as proof that the world still bows to Zhongnanhai.



Worse, if the summit is framed as a “reset” or a diplomatic breakthrough, it will embolden China and rattle U.S. allies, weaken deterrence and invite more aggression. The CCP reads softness as surrender and smiles as weakness.



History offers no shortage of warnings, yet the lesson remains ignored: Summits on Mr. Xi’s terms serve the party, not peace.



The contest between the United States and China is not a misunderstanding to be resolved over tea and handshakes. It is a confrontation between two irreconcilable systems ― one rooted in freedom, transparency and law, the other in control, surveillance and brute power.



If the United States fails to recognize this, if it continues to indulge in the fantasy that diplomacy alone can tame a regime built on lies and fear, it will lose far more than face.



The summit in Beijing is not a chance for detente. It is a test of will, and both sides must understand it.

시진핑은 스스로 만든 불의 폭풍에 직면해 있다 (3) 마일스 위(허드슨 연구소 중국연구소 소장) 이런 순환을 더욱 위험하게 만드는 것은 외교에 대한 두 나라의 접근법이 근본적으로 비대칭적이란 사실이다. 미국은 사실의 영역 안에서 경영을 한다. 문제를 파악하고 조건을 협상하며 해결책을 시행한다. 중국은 인식과 이념, 권력의 영역 안에서 경영한다. 메시지는 항상 동일하다. 미국에게 책임이 있다. 중국은 피해자이며 오직 중국 공산당만이 시진핑의 무오류 지혜를 통해서 세계를 질서와 안정으로 이끌 수 있다. 이것은 외교가 아니다. 그것은 속임수다. 시진핑은 협상 테이블에서 이길 필요가 없다. 사진 한 장, 인용되는 한마디 발언, 한 가지 몸짓이 필요하다. 포장을 하여 세계가 여전히 중남해에 굽실거리는 증거로 14억 중국인들에게 방영할 것이 필요하다. 만약 정상회담에 "재조정"이나 혹은 외교적 돌파구라는 프레임을 씌울 경우 중국을 더욱 대담하게 만들고 미국의 동맹국들을 흔들고 억지력을 약화하며 추가 침략행위를 부르게 되어 상황은 더욱 나빠진다. 중국 공산당은 온건한 자세를 굴복으로, 미소를 나약함으로 해석한다. 역사가 주는 경고는 결코 부족하지 않으나 역사의 교훈은 여전히 무시되고 있다. 시진핑의 조건에 따르는 정상회담은 중국 공산당에게 득이 될 뿐 세계 평화에 도움이 되지는 않는다. 미국과 중국 사이의 경쟁은 차를 마시고 악수를 하면서 해결할 수 있는 오해의 문제가 아니다. 그것은 불구대천의 두 체제 사이의 대립이다. 한쪽은 자유와 투명성, 법률에 뿌리를 내렸고 다른 쪽은 통제와 감시 및 야만적인 권력에 뿌리를 내렸다. 만약 미국이 이것을 이해하는 데 실패할 경우, 미국이 외교만으로 거짓말과 공포 위에 구축된 정권을 길들일 수 있다는 환상에 계속 젖어 있을 경우 미국은 체면보다 더 중요한 것을 잃게 될 것이다. 베이징 정상회담은 데탕트의 기회가 아니다. 그것은 의지의 시험대이며 양측은 그 점을 이해할 필요가 있다.

