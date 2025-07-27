[WT논평] Xi faces a firestorm of his own making (1)

President Trump accepted Xi Jinping’s invitation to visit Beijing soon. The U.S. president wants to use such a summit to solve specific problems with China, including fentanyl, rare earth materials and tariffs, and the Chinese Communist Party leader seeks to “reset” the entire U.S. policy toward the CCP.



For Mr. Xi, such summits are not instruments of negotiation or goodwill. Every meeting staged on the CCP’s terms reinforces a regime bent on reshaping the global order in its authoritarian image.



Summits, especially those held in China’s imperial capital city, have long been part of the CCP’s playbook for consolidating power at home and projecting strength abroad.



Mao Zedong weaponized President Nixon’s 1972 visit to mask the devastation of the Cultural Revolution and restore his crumbling legitimacy.



In 1978 and 1979, Deng Xiaoping successfully and cunningly played the “U.S. card” by manipulating the gullible President Carter into projecting him as the “paramount leader” of the CCP while Mr. Deng was immersed in a fierce but unsettled internal power struggle.



After the bloodshed at Tiananmen Square in 1989, Chinese leaders again used American presidential engagements to legitimize their grip on power and whitewash atrocities. Mr. Xi is simply recycling this model with higher production value and greater ambition.



Today, Mr. Xi faces a firestorm of his own making. His “zero-COVID” policy crippled the economy. His crackdown on private enterprises has driven away innovation and capital. Youth unemployment has soared. The property market teeters on collapse. The once-fabled “Chinese growth miracle” now limps behind a wall of state propaganda.

시진핑은 스스로 만든 불의 폭풍에 직면해 있다 (1) 마일스 위(허드슨 연구소 중국연구소 소장) 트럼프 대통령은 베이징을 가까운 장래에 방문해 달라는 시진핑의 초청을 받아들였다. 미국 대통령은 중국과의 특정한 문제들을 해결하는 데 그런 정상회담을 이용하기를 원한다. 문제들 가운데 펜타닐, 희토류, 관세가 포함된다. 그리고 중국공산당 지도자는 중국공산당에 대한 미국의 전체 정책을 “재조정”하는 길을 모색한다. 시진핑에게 그런 정상회담은 협상이나 혹은 친선의 도구가 아니다. 중국공산당의 조건 위에서 벌어지는 모든 회의는 자기네 독재의 형상으로 세계 질서의 형태를 다시 만드는 데 전념하는 정권을 강화해 준다. 정상회담 특히 중국의 제국 수도에서 개최되는 정상회담은 오래전부터, 국내의 권력을 강화하고 힘을 해외에 보여주기 위한 중국공산당의 각본의 일부였다. 마오쩌둥은 문화혁명의 파괴를 감추고 자신의 무너지는 정통성을 회복하기 위한 무기로 닉슨 대통령의 1972년의 방문을 이용했다. 1978년과 1979년에 덩샤오핑은 잘 속는 카터 대통령을 교활하게 조종하여 불안정하고 격렬한 내부 권력투쟁에 빠져 있던 자기 자신이 중국공산당의 “최고 지도자”인 것처럼 보여주는 데 성공했다. 1989년 톈안먼 광장의 유혈사태 뒤에 중국 지도자들은 자기네 권력 장악을 정당화하고 잔혹 행위를 눈가림하기 위해 미국 대통령의 참여를 다시 이용했다. 시진핑은 더 큰 야망에 따라 생산 가치를 더 높여서 이 모델을 단순히 재활용하고 있다. 오늘날 시진핑은 스스로 만든 불의 폭풍에 직면해 있다. 그의 “제로 코로나” 정책은 경제를 심각하게 손상시켰다. 그의 민간 기업 탄압은 기술혁신과 자본을 몰아냈다. 청년 실업률은 치솟았다. 부동산 시장은 붕괴되기 직전의 상태로 비틀거린다. 과거 전설적이었던 “중국의 성장 기적”은 지금 국가 선전의 벽 뒤에서 활기를 잃었다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

