[WT논평] Pride in our innovations (1)

Americans have always taken pride in our innovations. We hold more active patents than any other country. Despite that track record, some pessimists have given up on our ingenuity.



This is most obvious in the environmental movement. Regarding climate change, pollution, or conservation, activists want the government to ban anything they deem “harmful” to the planet.



Everything from fossil fuels to plastic products is targeted for bans or higher taxes despite our ability to get out of tight corners.



In the 1970s and ’80s, the biggest concern about climate was the widening hole in the ozone layer. The hole above the Arctic was expected to cause skin cancers and a variety of other doomsday predictions.



Destruction of the ozone layer was fueled by chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), an aerosol commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners. Once science identified the threat, companies found a way to substitute improved gases. The ozone hole closed.



The solution wasn’t to ban air conditioners or refrigerators. The solution was to make them better.



Given the noise level around air pollution and toxic emissions, you would be excused for not knowing America has cut carbon emissions more than any other country.



Cars have become more fuel-efficient. Catalytic converters in your auto exhaust system were invented to clean up emissions from the tailpipe.



Energy-efficient homes and buildings use less power and better insulation. Innovations in fracking have made natural gas an attractive energy source, which emits half as much carbon dioxide as coal.

우리의 기술혁신에 대한 자부심 (1) 리처드 버먼(칼럼니스트) 미국인들은 우리의 기술혁신에 항상 자부심을 느끼고 있다. 우리는 유효한 특허를 다른 어떤 나라보다 더 많이 보유하고 있다. 그러한 실적에도 불구하고 일부 비관론자들은 우리의 독창성을 포기했다. 이것은 환경운동에서 가장 뚜렷하다. 기후변화, 환경오염 혹은 환경보전과 관련하여 환경운동가들은 행성에 “해롭다”고 그들이 생각하는 모든 것을 정부가 금지하기를 원한다. 궁지에서 벗어나는 우리의 역량에도 불구하고 화석연료에서부터 플라스틱 제품에 이르기까지 모든 것이 금지 혹은 세금인상의 표적이 되고 있다. 1970년대와 80년대에는 기후와 관련하여 가장 큰 우려 사항은 오존층의 구멍이 확장되는 것이었다. 북극 상공의 구멍은 피부암과 다른 여러 가지 종말론적 예언의 원인으로 추정되었다. 냉장고와 에어컨에 흔히 사용되었던 에어로졸인 클로로플루오로카본이 오존층 파괴를 부채질했다. 일단 과학이 이 위협을 확인하자 회사들은 개량된 몇몇 가스로 대체하는 길을 찾아냈다. 오존 구멍은 닫혔다. 해결책은 에어컨이나 냉장고 사용을 금지하는 것이 아니었다. 해결책은 그런 것들을 개량하는 것이었다. 환경오염과 독성물질 배출을 둘러싼 잡음의 수준을 고려할 때, 미국이 다른 어떤 나라보다 더 많이 탄소 배출을 줄인 사실을 독자가 모르는 것은 양해가 될 것이다. 자동차는 연비가 더 높아졌다. 독자의 자동차 배기장치 속의 촉매 변환장치가 발명되어 배기관에서 나오는 가스를 더 많이 정화한다. 에너지 효율적인 가정의 주택 및 각종 건물은 전기를 덜 사용하고 단열이 더 잘 된다. 수압파열 공법의 기술혁신으로 인해서 천연가스가 매력적인 에너지원이 되었다. 천연가스는 석탄에 비해서 탄산가스를 방출하는 분량이 절반이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △track record:실적 △ingenuity:독창성 △deem:여기다, 생각하다 △tight corner:곤경, 궁지 △catalytic converter:촉매 변환장치 △exhaust system:배기장치

