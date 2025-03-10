[WT논평] China let loose a deadly coronavirus (2)

The select subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Ohio Republican, also stated: “Throughout the pandemic, the WHO shied away from placing any blame on the CCP.



Dr. Tedros even went so far as to praise the CCP’s ‘transparency’ during the crisis, when, in fact, the regime consistently lied to the world by underreporting China’s actual infection and death statistics.



Here is one unforgivable example. On Jan. 14, 2020, as the disease spread globally, the WHO repeated a China lie in a tweet: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus.”



The House report listed other fake WHO pronouncements: “The WHO routinely praised the CCP’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 despite multiple reports that the CCP engaged in a massive disinformation campaign. According to a U.S. intelligence community report, the CCP severely underreported both its total number of cases and deaths caused by COVID-19.”



The WHO asserted publicly that China reported the virus outbreak in December 2019 when it did not. “The CCP intentionally delayed notification of COVID-19 and concealed important health information,” the select subcommittee said.



Of course, the biggest misinformation was that the coronavirus mutated naturally.



This played into China’s wishes and, unfortunately, to the wishes of the American liberal news media, which protected the Wuhan lab as if it were a cherished only child.

중국은 치명적인 코로나바이러스를 풀어놓았다 (2) 로언 스카버러(칼럼니스트) 오하이오주 공화당 소속 브래드 웬스트럽 하원의원이 위원장을 맡은 이 특별소위원회는 또한 이렇게 말했다. “코로나 대유행 기간 내내 WHO는 중국 공산당에 대한 어떤 비난도 피했다.” 테워드로스 박사는 위기 기간 심지어 중국 공산당의 ‘투명함’을 칭찬하기까지 했다. 당시 중국 정권은 자국의 실제 감염자 수와 사망자 수 통계를 줄여 보고함으로써 세계 사람들에게 일관되게 거짓말을 했던 것이 사실이다. 여기에 용서받을 수 없는 사례가 있다. 2020년 1월 14일 이 질병이 전 세계적으로 퍼지고 있을 때 WHO는 트윗에 중국의 이런 거짓말을 반복적으로 올렸다. “중국 당국이 실시한 예비조사는 이 신종 코로나바이러스가 사람에서 사람으로 전파된다는 명확한 증거를 찾지 못했다.” 미 하원의 보고서는 WHO의 다른 여러 가지 허위사실 발표를 열거했다. “WHO는 중국 공산당이 대대적인 허위정보 유포 운동을 벌이고 있다는 다수의 보도에도 불구하고 코비드19 확산과 싸우는 중국 공산당의 노력을 다반사로 칭찬했다. 미국 정보계의 한 보고서에 따르면 중국 공산당은 코비드19로 인한 발병자 및 사망자의 전체 숫자를 심각하게 줄여 보고했다.” 중국이 바이러스 발생을 2019년 12월에 보고했다고 WHO는 공개적으로 주장했는데 중국은 그런 적이 없었다. 이 소위원회는 이렇게 말했다. “중국 공산당은 코비드19 발생 사실의 통보를 고의로 지연시켰으며 중요한 보건 정보를 감추었다.” 가장 큰 거짓 정보는 이 코로나바이러스가 자연적으로 돌연변이를 만든다는 것이었다. 이런 정보는 중국이 원하는 바에 기여를 했고 불행히도 미국의 진보파 언론매체들의 원하는 바에도 기여했다. 미국 진보 언론매체들은 우한연구소가 소중히 아끼는 외동자식이라도 되는 것처럼 보호했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △shy away:피하다 △underreport:적게 신고하다 △novel:새로운 △mutate:돌연변이를 만들다 △mislead:호도하다

