[WT논평] Government set the stage for wildfires in California

For decades, progressives have held every lever of power in the Golden State. This one-party rule has left thousands of homes and businesses in ashes as wildfires raged out of control in Southern California. Government set the stage for its unchecked spread.



Hydrants ran dry as every firefighter in the region was called upon to protect the neighborhoods of Pacific Palisades, where Zillow says homes are worth an average of $3.7 million each.



Appropriate precautions weren’t taken because Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and his supermajority-wielding allies in the legislature elevate environmental virtue signaling over human lives.



In 2014, California voters approved Proposition 1, setting aside $7.5 billion to improve water infrastructure. After a decade, only $137 million worth of water storage projects have been completed.



The Getty Villa in Malibu showed preparation pays off. This storehouse of treasures from classical antiquity survived the flames because it did everything the state should have done.



Liberals don’t want to build adequate reservoirs because they’d lose the excuse for imposing drastic “conservation” measures such as water rationing on the public.



Diversity-minded environmentalists used lawsuits to block the brush clearing and controlled burns that would have stopped the fire from spreading.



Many residents recently found themselves without insurance as underwriters pulled out due to the state’s red tape. Others whose homes were spared from the flames found them looted, courtesy of progressives’ indulgent attitude toward crime.

정부가 캘리포니아 산불의 판을 깔았다 지난 수십 년 동안 진보주의자들이 캘리포니아주 각계각층의 권력을 장악해 왔다. 이런 일당지배로 인해 남부 캘리포니아에서 걷잡을 수 없이 맹위를 떨친 산불 속에 수천 채의 가정집과 기업체가 재로 변했다. 정부가 이번 산불의 걷잡을 수 없는 확산의 장을 마련했다. 한 채당 평균가격이 370만달러라고 질로가 말하는 퍼시픽 팰리세이즈의 여러 동네를 보호하기 위해 역내의 모든 소방수가 소집되었을 때 소화전들은 물이 말라버렸다. 민주당 출신 주지사 개빈 뉴섬과 그의 동맹세력인 주 의회의 거대야당이 환경상의 미덕 신호를 사람의 목숨보다 위에 올려놓았기 때문에 적절한 화재 예방대책이 취해지지 않았다. 2014년에 캘리포니아 유권자들은 제안 1호를 승인하여 물 인프라 개량을 위해 75억달러를 확보했다. 10년이 지나 불과 1억3700만달러 가치의 물 저장 계획만 완료되었다. 말리부에 있는 고고학 박물관 게티 빌라는 유비무환의 교훈을 보여주었다. 고전시대 고대 유물의 보물 저장소인 이 박물관은 주 정부가 해야 할 모든 조치를 직접 취했기 때문에 불길에서 살아남았다. 진보주의자들은 일반시민들에 대한 물 배급 같은 극단적인 “보존” 조치를 시행할 핑계를 잃을 것이기 때문에 충분한 저수지 건설을 원하지 않는다. 다양성에 열광적인 환경보호주의자들은 덤불 정리와 통제된 방화를 막기 위해 법률소송을 이용했는데 이런 조치가 산불의 확산을 막았을 것이다. 다수의 주민은 주 정부의 복잡한 행정절차로 인해서 보험사들이 손을 뗌에 따라 자신이 보험에 들어 있지 않다는 사실을 최근에야 알았다. 주택이 불길을 면한 다른 사람들은 진보주의자들이 범죄에 관용을 베푼 결과로 자기 집이 약탈당한 것을 알았다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △set the stage for: 장을 마련하다 △virtue: 장점, 미덕 △set aside: 확보하다 △pays off: 보상 △underwriter: 보험사 △pull out: 손을 떼다

