[WT논평] AI and robots will be able to do almost all jobs (2)

We already see this with many affluent people of retirement age, who choose to continue to work because they find it rewarding in a psychological sense rather than the need for added income.



It is not that AI is going to make some jobs obsolete in the way the electric light bulb destroyed the business of most candle makers, but AI eventually will destroy almost every job that now exists.



New but unknown jobs will emerge - in the same way that thousands of textile mill workers’ jobs disappeared, but many more jobs were created using computer software.



The AI explosion has been causing me to rethink what I have been doing. I have been writing this weekly column for more than 20 years because I enjoy expressing my opinions on economics, politics, history, foreign policy and science to a broader audience.



Many of the things we do in life are the results of unplanned opportunities or accidents. Most teenagers give some thought as to the future they would like to have - being a star athlete, scientist or whatever.



Some lucky people find a passion early on (such as medicine) that is financially rewarding and keeps them intellectually stimulated well into their later years.



Others flounder around for years, never finding a comfortable role. And some of us go through life always looking for new challenges and willing to take risks.



As one who has had a variety of careers (in academia, government, public policy, international economic development, building new businesses, etc.) I have decided to take some time to rethink what I want to do and how best to make a contribution.

AI와 로봇이 거의 모든 작업을 할 수 있게 될 것이다(2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 우리는 다수의 부유한 은퇴연령 사람들의 경우에서 이런 현상을 이미 보고 있다. 그런 사람들은 추가 소득의 필요성보다는 심리적 의미에서 보람이 있는 것을 발견하기 때문에 계속 일하는 편을 선택한다. 전구가 대부분의 양초 제조업 사업을 파괴한 것과 같은 방식으로 인공지능이 일부 일자리를 더 이상 쓸모없게 만든다는 것이 아니라 인공지능이 결국은 현존하는 거의 모든 일자리를 파괴하게 된다. 새롭지만 아직 알려지지 않은 일자리들이 나타날 것이다. 방직공장 노동자들의 일자리가 다수 사라졌지만 컴퓨터 소프트웨어의 이용으로 더 많은 일자리들이 창출된 것과 동일한 방식으로 그렇게 될 것이다. 인공지능의 폭발적 발달로 인해서 필자는 그동안 해온 작업방식을 다시 생각하게 되었다. 필자는 20년 이상 매주 이 칼럼을 집필해 왔는데 왜냐하면 경제, 정치, 역사, 외교, 과학에 관한 나의 견해를 더 광범한 청중에게 표현하는 것을 즐기기 때문이다. 우리가 인생에서 하는 많은 일들은 계획에 없는 각종 기회와 우연의 산물이다. 대다수 10대 청소년들은 스타 운동선수와 과학자가 되거나 혹은 그 밖의 다른 것 등 자신이 갖고 싶은 미래에 관해 어느 정도 생각을 한다. 일부 운이 좋은 사람들은 재정적으로 돈을 많이 벌고 만년에 이르기까지 지적으로 계속 자극을 주는 의학 같은 분야를 젊을 때부터 열정적으로 좋아한다. 그렇지 않은 사람들은 여러 해 동안 허둥대면서 편안한 역할을 끝내 발견하지 못한다. 그리고 우리 가운데 일부는 항상 새로운 도전을 찾고 기꺼이 위험부담을 감수하는 인생을 헤쳐 나간다. 학계와 정부, 공공정책, 국제경제 개발, 새로운 기업의 구축 등 다양한 분야의 경력을 쌓아온 사람으로서 필자는 자신이 하고 싶은 일과 최선의 기여를 하는 방법에 관해 시간을 갖고 다시 생각하기로 결심했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △rewarding:보람 있는 △accident:우연 △give some thought:생각해 보다 △passion on-:-을 매우 좋아함 △medicine:의학, 의술 △flounder:허우적거리다, 허둥대다 △take some time:시간을 가지다

