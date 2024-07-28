[WT논평] France, a nation on the brink (1)

France’s recent election shows a nation in turmoil. Many French citizens are afraid that “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” will give way to “Allahu akbar.”



The U.S. media report the election as a surprise victory for the left and a defeat for Marine Le Pen’s “far-right” National Rally party. It’s a bit more complicated than that.



A coalition of socialists, communists and Islamists will have the most seats in the next Parliament, though not a majority. No party will be able to govern alone.



National Rally will go from 88 seats in the current National Assembly to 142 seats due to the election ― not a bad consolation prize.



The party’s rise reflects the concerns of a nation on the brink. In a 2023 poll, 87% said they feared a civil war as a result of open immigration and Islamic extremism.



France has the largest Muslim population in Europe ― currently 10% and expected to rise to 17% by 2050. It’s hard to imagine a group less likely to assimilate into French society.



Every two weeks, another church closes and another mosque opens. There are now more than 2,500 mosques in the land of Charles Martel, including one in Toulouse that can accommodate 4,000 worshippers.



Like most Europeans, the French are nominally Christian ― 64% identify with Catholicism. But only 4.5% say they’re practicing Catholics. Of French Muslims, 75% describe themselves as “believers.” Among those 18 to 25 years old, 57% support the imposition of Shariah (Islamic law), which is incompatible with democratic values.

위기에 직면한 프랑스 (1) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 프랑스의 최근 선거는 나라가 혼란에 빠진 것을 보여 준다. 많은 프랑스 시민은 “자유, 평등, 박애”가 “신은 위대하다”로 바뀌는 사태를 두려워한다. 미국의 언론매체들은 이번 선거가 좌파의 뜻밖의 승리이자 마린 르펜의 “극우” 국민연합의 패배라고 보도한다. 상황은 그보다 더 복잡하다. 사회주의, 공산주의, 이슬람주의 연합세력이 다음 의회에서 가장 많은 의석을 차지하겠지만 과반수는 아니다. 단독으로는 어느 정당도 통치가 불가능할 것이다. 국민연합은 이번 선거 덕분에 현재 의회의 88석에서 142석이 될 것인데 위로의 상으로는 나쁘지 않다. 국민연합의 상승은 나라가 위기에 직면했다는 우려를 반영한다. 2023년의 한 여론조사에서 조사대상자의 87%가 이민 개방 정책과 이슬람 극단주의의 결과로 내전이 우려된다고 말했다. 프랑스는 유럽에서 무슬림 인구가 가장 많은 나라다. 현재 국민의 10%인 무슬림은 2050년에 17%로 상승할 것으로 예상된다. 프랑스 사회에 동화될 가능성이 이들보다 더 낮은 집단을 상상하기 어렵다. 2주마다 교회 하나가 문을 닫고 이슬람 사원은 하나씩 문을 연다. 중세에 무슬림의 서유럽 침공을 막은 샤를 마르텔의 나라에는 지금 2500개가 넘는 이슬람 사원이 있다. 그 가운데는 4000명의 신봉자를 수용할 수 있는 툴루즈의 사원이 포함된다. 대다수의 유럽인처럼 프랑스는 명목상 기독교 국가다. 프랑스 국민 가운데 64%가 가톨릭 신자를 자처한다. 그러나 가톨릭을 실천하는 사람들은 4.5%에 불과하다. 프랑스의 무슬림 가운데서 75%가 자신을 “신자”라고 묘사한다. 18세부터 25세 사이의 무슬림 가운데서 57%가 이슬람 율법인 샤리아의 시행을 지지하는데 이슬람 율법은 민주주의적인 가치관과 양립할 수 없다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △surprise victory:뜻밖의 승리 △consolation prize:위로 상

