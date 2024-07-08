[WT논평] The nation divides into increasingly bitter sides

Many commentators lament the nation’s division into increasingly bitter sides. Some of what they say makes sense. It’s a shame we can’t agree to disagree anymore. People cut off friends and even family for having the wrong opinion.



In a recent Wall Street Journal column, left-leaning comedian Bill Maher took a position of neutrality. He worries that things could escalate into actual violence.



A cabdriver from Bosnia told him that in his country, he had seen “next-door neighbors who despise each other” become mortal enemies as that country was plunged into actual war.



Mr. Maher spent more ink criticizing the right and made no mention of the leftist, antisemitic campus protests or the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots. But he did note that an old friend he had invited to a party declined upon learning that a Trump voter would be there. “I wouldn’t breathe the same air,” the invitee said.



Yes, we need to get along and to try to understand others with whom we disagree. Yes, there are loons on both sides. But one side ? the left ? is turning the United States into a Third World country as fast as it can by whipping up division and abusing federal power.



For example, President Biden gave another speech pouring acid on racial wounds, this time at Morehouse College, where he basically told graduates that America hates them for being Black.



By all means, let us be civil. But our liberties will soon be history if we confuse civility with a comfortable retreat into neutrality.

나라가 점점 더 격렬한 편 가르기로 분열된다 로버트 나이트(칼럼니스트) 나라가 점점 더 격렬한 편 가르기로 분열되고 있다고 많은 논평가들이 한탄한다. 그들이 말하는 것 가운데 일부는 일리가 있다. 우리가 의견이 갈리는 상황에 더 이상 동의할 수 없다는 것은 부끄러운 일이다. 사람들은 다른 견해를 갖고 있다는 이유 때문에 친구들과 심지어는 가족과도 관계를 끊는다. 좌편향 코미디언인 빌 마허는 최근의 월스트리트 저널 칼럼에서 중립 입장을 취했다. 그는 사태가 실제 폭력으로 악화될 수 있다고 걱정한다. 보스니아 출신의 한 택시 운전기사는 자기 나라가 실제 전쟁으로 내던져지는 가운데 “서로 멸시하는 이웃사람들이” 불구대천의 적이 되는 것을 보았다고 마허에게 말했다. 마허는 우익 진영을 비판하는 데 잉크를 더 많이 소비했고 좌익분자들과 대학가의 반유대주의 항의시위 혹은 블랙 라이브즈 매터 및 반극우 좌파집단의 폭동에 관해서는 언급하지 않았다. 그러나 파티에 초대받은 오랜 친구가 트럼프에게 투표하는 사람이 참석한다는 사실을 알자 파티 참석을 거절했다고 마허는 지적했다. 초대받은 사람은 “나는 같은 공기로 숨을 쉬지 않겠다”고 말했다. 그렇다, 우리는 함께 살면서 의견이 다른 사람들을 이해하기 위해 노력할 필요가 있다. 그렇다, 양 진영에는 미친 인간들이 있다. 그러나 한편 즉 좌파는 분열을 선동하고 연방정부의 권력을 남용함으로써 가급적 빠르게 미국을 제3세계 국가로 변모시키고 있다. 예를 들어 바이든 대통령은 인종차별의 상처에 산을 끼얹는 연설을 또 한 차례 했다. 이번에는 모어하우스 대학에서 그런 짓을 했는데 그가 졸업생들에게 한 말의 골자는 미국이 피부색 때문에 흑인들을 증오한다는 것이었다. 당연히 우리는 예의를 갖추도록 하자. 그러나 우리가 예의를 마음 편한 중립으로의 후퇴와 혼동할 경우 오래 지나지 않아서 우리의 각종 자유는 역사가 될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △bitter:격렬한, 억울해 하는 △mortal:대단히 심각한, 치명적인 △Antifa:반극우 극좌파집단 △get along:사이좋게 지내다 △whip up:자극하다, 잽싸게 만들어내다 △by all means:당연히, 아무렴 △civil:예의바른 △loon:미친 사람, 괴짜

