[WT논평] The WTO becomes worse than useless (1)

The World Trade Organization is failing in its mission. Established after World War Ⅱ as the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade along with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, the United States and its allies created these institutions to promote trade among Western market economies, the convertibility of currencies and investment in developing nations.



An underlying objective was to promote economic integration as a deterrence to war and to strengthen national security. Along with the European Union and other WTO-sanctioned regional agreements, it helped expand trade based on comparative advantages and common prosperity.



China and Russia were admitted into the WTO in 2001 and 2012, respectively, based on the flawed assumption that membership and rules for tariffs, export and import quotas and domestic policies affecting trade ― such as product standards, intellectual property protection and industrial policies ― would foster their transition to Western-style market economies and democratic governance.



That simply hasn’t happened. China has subverted the rules by forcing foreign investors to transfer intellectual property, massively subsidizing domestic industries, such as semiconductors, imposing great harm on Western economies and effectively gaming the dispute settlement process.



Consequently, since the Obama administration, the United States has refused to approve new judges for the WTO Appellate Body. In the Trump years, appellate review of dispute settlement panel decisions ceased.



The WTO recognizes the right of nations to take actions inconsistent with its rules for the purposes of preserving public morals and safety, and national security.

세계무역기구는 쓸모가 더 없어진다 (1) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 세계무역기구(WTO)는 임무 수행에 실패하고 있다. 제2차 세계대전 후에 국제통화기금(IMF) 및 세계은행과 더불어 관세와 무역에 관한 일반협정(GATT)으로 창설되었다. 미국과 동맹국들은 서방의 시장경제 국가들 사이의 무역과 각국 통화의 태환 및 개발도상국들에 대한 투자를 장려하기 위해서 이런 기관들을 창설했다. 근본적인 목적은 전쟁을 억제하고 국가안보를 강화하기 위한 경제적 통합을 촉진하는 것이었다. 유럽연합(EU) 및 WTO가 승인한 몇몇 지역 협정과 더불어 이는 비교 우위와 공동의 번영에 바탕을 둔 무역의 확대를 도왔다. 중국과 러시아는 각각 2001년과 2012년에 WTO에 받아들여졌는데 이런 가입 허용은 회원 자격과 관세 규칙 및 수출입 할당제와 생산 기준, 지적재산권 보호, 산업정책 등 무역에 영향을 미치는 각종 국내 정책이 두 나라가 서방식의 시장경제와 민주적인 통치로 이행하는 것을 조장할 것이라는 결함이 있는 가정에 바탕을 두었다. 그야말로 그런 일은 일어나지 않았다. 중국은 외국 투자자들에게 지적재산을 이전하도록 강요하고 반도체 같은 자국의 여러 국내 산업에 대대적인 보조금을 지불함으로써 규칙을 뒤집어엎어 서방 각국의 경제에 대대적인 해를 끼쳤고 분쟁 해결 과정에서 사실상 속임수를 썼다. 결과적으로 버락 오바마 행정부 이래 미국은 WTO 상소기구 신임 판사들의 승인을 거부했다. 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령 재임 때는 분쟁해결위원회의 결정에 대한 항고심사가 중지되었다. WTO는 회원국들이 이 기구의 규칙과 부합하지 않는 조치를 취할 권리를 인정하고 있는데 이는 공공의 도덕과 안전 및 국가안보를 유지하는 데 목적이 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △convertibility: 태환성 △integration: 통합 △sanction: 승인, 허가 △subvert: 전복시키다 △game: 속임수, 계략 △Appellate Body: 상소기구 △appellate review: 항고심사

