[WT논평] China‘s Big Brother intelligence apparatus (3)

Both in Beijing (where they enjoy the home court advantage) and abroad, China’s intelligence services will conduct intrusive surveillance of foreign companies and their employees, steal as much information as possible, and recruit agents to gain long-term access to the companies’ inner workings.



U.S. companies must factor in these threats when assessing the risk of doing business with Beijing, and let’s keep in mind that this is not a fair fight. China is bringing the full force of its massive spying apparatus to target U.S. firms.



Companies that risk doing business with Beijing should ensure their employees have a secure channel based in the U.S. for reporting technical attacks. Employers should report concerns to the FBI and request briefings from the U.S. intelligence community to counter China’s scrutiny.



Savvy businesses reduce their vulnerability with secure routers and servers, digital firewalls, sophisticated data encryption programs, and a robust “insider threat” program to help unwitting employees who require training and thwart malicious employees with ill intent.



But China has extraordinarily sophisticated spying capabilities, which means companies operating there should assume Chinese intelligence will have access to anything they say, write or store on their computers.



Even American firms operating in the U.S. should not assume that geographic distance affords them significantly more security. Companies must wall off their intellectual property and other sensitive information to prevent unauthorized disclosure to China.



It is Mr. Xi’s police state that is altering the calculus of doing business with China.

중국의 빅브러더 정보기구 (3) 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 그들이 홈코트의 이점을 누리는 베이징과 해외 양쪽에서 중국의 정보기관들은 외국 회사들과 종업원들에 대해 간섭적인 감시를 하고 가급적 많은 정보를 훔치며 외국 회사들의 내부 운영방식에 장기적으로 접근하는 길을 열기 위해 요원들을 모집할 것이다. 미국 회사들은 베이징과 사업을 할 때 지는 위험부담을 평가할 때 이런 위협들을 감안해야 하며 우리는 이것이 공정한 싸움이 아니라는 사실을 염두에 둘 필요가 있다. 중국은 미국 기업들을 표적으로 삼기 위해서 자국의 대규모 첩보기관의 모든 힘을 동원하고 있다. 위험을 무릅쓰고 중국과 사업을 하는 회사들은 자기네 종업원들이 기술공격을 보고할 미국 내 기반의 안보 채널을 확보하도록 만전을 기해야 한다. 종업원들은 우려사항을 미국 연방수사국에 보고하고 중국의 정밀 조사에 대처하기 위해서 미국 정보계의 브리핑을 요청할 필요가 있다. 요령이 있는 기업들은, 이런 위협을 알아차리지 못하며 훈련이 필요한 종업원들을 돕고 나쁜 의도를 가진 종업원들의 악의적인 행동을 좌절시키기 위해서 라우터와 서버 및 디지털 방화벽과 첨단 데이터 암호화 계획 및 견실한 “내부자 위협” 프로그램의 취약성을 줄인다. 그러나 중국은 남다르게 첨단화된 각종 첩보능력을 보유하고 있는데 이는 중국에서 조업하는 회사들이 자기네 대화, 문서, 컴퓨터 저장 내용에 중국의 첩보기관이 접근할 것으로 가정해야 한다는 것을 의미한다. 심지어 미국 내에서 영업하는 미국 기업들조차도 지리적 거리 덕분에 자기네가 훨씬 더 안전하다고 가정해서는 안 된다. 회사들은 중국에 승인 없이 공개되는 것을 막기 위해서 지적 재산과 다른 민감한 정보를 벽으로 보호해야 한다. 중국과의 사업을 꼼꼼히 따지도록 경종을 울리는 것은 시진핑의 경찰국가다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

