[WT논평] The manifestations of contemporary colonialism (2)

Battling jihadis is apparently not Wagner’s strong suit. Fighters linked to the Islamic State have doubled the size of the territory they control in central Mali, according to a U.N. report.



Wagner troops have been a major force in the Central African Republic since 2018. Among their alleged crimes: raping and trafficking women and children and killing three Russian journalists who were attempting to report on the group’s exploitation of “blood diamonds.”



In more than a dozen African countries, Wagner’s deal is straightforward: They provide the dictator with security (no need to worry about your palace guards) and, in exchange, they help themselves to the country’s natural resources.



Regimes hosting Wagner are also obliged to side with Russia at the U.N. and other international forums.



In Sudan, where a civil war has been underway since April, Wagnerians are reportedly assisting the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo against Sudan’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Gold is one of the resources Wagner takes from Sudan.



The most successful imperialist in Africa would appear to be Xi Jinping, the powerful ruler of China. Mr. Xi is less interested in exporting communism to Africa than in importing mineral wealth from Africa.



Consider the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 70% of the world’s cobalt is produced. Roughly 90% of that valuable metal is sent to China, where it’s processed and refined (largely utilizing coal as an energy source). The cobalt ends up in the batteries that propel electric vehicles sold in China, Europe and the U.S.

현대의 식민주의 출현 (2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 이슬람 성전주의자들과의 싸움이 바그너 그룹의 장기는 분명히 아니다. 유엔 보고서에 따르면, 이슬람국가(IS)와 연결된 전투원들이 중부 말리에서 통제하는 영토의 크기가 2배로 증가했다. 바그너 그룹 부대는 2018년 이후 중앙아프리카공화국에서 주요 세력이 되고 있다. 그들이 자행한 것으로 알려진 범죄 가운데는 여자와 어린이 인신매매와 이 그룹의 “피의 다이아몬드” 착취를 보도하려고 시도했던 3명의 러시아 언론인 살해가 포함된다. 아프리카의 10개국 이상의 나라에서 바그너 그룹이 벌이는 거래는 간단하다. 그들은 독재자에게 보안과 경호를 제공하여 대통령궁 경비대를 걱정할 필요가 없게 하고 그 대가로 그 나라의 각종 천연자원을 도둑질한다. 바그너 그룹을 불러들이는 정권들은 또한 유엔과 다른 국제 토론회에서 러시아의 편을 들어주는 의무도 이행해야 한다. 4월 이후 내전이 진행되고 있는 수단에서 바그너 그룹 조직원들은, 압델파타 알부르한 장군이 이끄는 수단 군대와 맞서고 있는 모하메드 함단 다갈로가 주도하는 신속지원군을 돕는 것으로 알려지고 있다. 바그너 그룹이 수단에서 가져가는 자원들 가운데 한 가지는 금이다. 아프리카에서 가장 성공적인 제국주의자는 중국의 강력한 지배자인 시진핑인 것으로 보인다. 시진핑은 아프리카에 공산주의를 수출하는 것보다는 아프리카의 풍부한 광물자원을 수입하는 데 더 많은 관심을 기울인다. 콩고민주공화국을 고려해 보자. 콩고민주공화국에서는 세계적으로 사용되는 코발트의 70% 이상이 생산되고 있다. 그 소중한 광물의 대략 90%가 중국으로 보내진다. 중국에서는 대부분 석탄을 에너지원으로 사용하는 공장에서 이 광물을 가공하고 제련한다. 이렇게 가공된 코발트는 중국과 유럽 및 미국에서 팔리는 각종 전기차량의 동력원이 되는 배터리에 최종적으로 사용된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △strong suit: 장기, 장점 △traffick: 불법거래하다 △straightforward: 간단한, 솔직한 △help oneself to: 착복하다, 훔치다 △oblige: 의무적으로 하게 하다

