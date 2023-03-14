[WT논평] Wrongheaded decision to phase out nuclear power

With the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its attendant effects on Germany’s energy system clearly visible on the horizon, Germany retired three of their remaining six nuclear power plants.



In a rational world, Germany would have simply kept the plants operating. They had to suspect that war on the continent would likely lead to a situation where Russian natural gas would be unavailable or undesirable.



The Germans also have had a very recent experience with wind power underperforming. Such underperformance and the consequent need to burn more natural gas happened recently, and it resulted in both spiraling natural gas and electricity prices.



Given the likelihood of interruption of the import of Russian natural gas, and the problem with wind generation, the least rational action was to close the nuclear power plants.



But in response to pressure from environmentalists, way back in 2011, Angela Merkel had set a national goal of phasing out nuclear power by the end of 2022. So that was that.



Why would Germany continue to follow an energy plan that no longer makes any sense? A plan so deficient that it touched off a global scramble for natural gas that has led to higher energy prices and higher fertilizer prices which have led directly to higher food costs globally.



The reality is that the environmental movement, especially in Europe, was really born as an anti-nuclear movement, and many environmentalists consider the marginalization of nuclear power as the movement’s most significant achievement.



Germany should reconsider its ill-advised energy policies, especially its wrongheaded decision to phase out nuclear power.

잘못된 단계적 핵발전 삭감 결정 우크라이나와 러시아의 충돌 및 그에 수반되어 독일의 에너지 체제에 미치는 여러 가지 영향이 곧 분명히 가시화하는 가운데 독일은 남아 있는 6개의 핵발전소 가운데 3개를 퇴역시켰다. 합리적인 세계에서는 독일이 핵발전소를 그냥 계속 가동했을 것이다. 독일인들은 대륙의 전쟁이, 러시아산 천연가스의 입수가 어렵거나 바람직하지 않은 상황을 초래할 가능성이 있다는 점을 의심했어야 했다. 독일인들은 또한 풍력발전의 실적이 저조한 경험을 아주 최근에 했다. 그처럼 실적이 저조하여 결과적으로 천연가스를 더 많이 연소할 필요가 생긴 것은 최근의 일이었다. 그리고 이런 상황의 결과는 천연가스 및 전기 요금 양자의 급상승이었다. 러시아산 천연가스 수입이 중단될 가능성이 있었고 풍력발전의 문제에 비춰볼 때 핵발전소 폐쇄는 가장 비합리적 조치였다. 그러나 환경보호주의자들의 압력에 대응한 앙겔라 메르켈은 오래 전인 2011년 핵발전을 2022년 말까지 단계적으로 삭감하는 것을 국가의 목표로 설정했다. 왜 독일은 더 이상 타당성이 없는 에너지 계획을 계속 따라가려고 하는가. 그 계획은 너무나 결함이 많아서 천연가스 확보를 위한 세계적인 경쟁을 촉발했고 이는 에너지 및 비료 가격의 상승으로 이어졌으며 다시 세계적인 식품 가격 인상을 직접 유도했다. 환경운동 특히 유럽의 운동은 실제로 반핵운동으로 탄생한 것이 사실이며 많은 환경보호주의자들은 핵발전을 주류에서 몰아낸 것을 자기네 운동의 가장 중요한 업적으로 간주한다. 독일은 경솔한 에너지 정책 특히 핵발전을 단계적으로 삭감하는 잘못된 결정을 재고해야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △attendant: 수반되는 △suspect: 의심하다 △underperform: 기량 발휘를 못하다

