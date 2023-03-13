[WT논평] We live in an anti-child culture (1)

It didn’t take long to start heading where no civilized people should go. A Japanese professor at Yale is talking about euthanasia for his country’s growing population of older adults.



One-third of Japanese are over 65. One in 5 live alone. More than 30,000 die alone each year. A small industry has sprung up to remove their remains.



Japan’s elderly crisis is a consequence of its demographic crisis. The nation has one of the world’s lowest fertility rates - an average of 1.3 children per woman, with 2.1 needed to maintain population stability.



In 2022, its population declined by 800,000. It’s projected to fall an additional 30% by 2045.



Back in the 1980s, Japan’s economy seemed invincible, and we were all learning Japanese business techniques. It worked for a while. In 1990, the nation’s gross domestic product grew 4.9%.



By 2019, this growth had slowed to 0.3%. There aren’t enough young workers to keep the economy growing and pay social benefits to care for the aged.



Professor Yusuke Narita, who is 38, told The New York Times in a Feb. 12 interview: “I feel like the solution is pretty clear. In the end, isn’t it mass suicide of the elderly?”



And it needn’t necessarily be voluntary. “The possibility of making it mandatory in the future will come up in the discussion,” the professor remarked.



Mr. Narita has a huge social media following. Some Japanese lawmakers are saying he’s creating the conditions for a much-needed discussion.



“There is criticism that older people are receiving too much pension money and young people are supporting all of the old people,” a leading member of the Diet says.

우리는 아동 혐오의 문화 속에 산다 (1) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 문명화된 사람들이 가서는 안 될 곳으로 향하기 시작하는 것이 머지않았다. 예일대학교의 한 일본인 교수는 자기 나라의 증가하는 노령인구의 안락사에 관해 말하고 있다. 일본 인구의 3분의 1이 65세를 넘었다. 5명 가운데 한 명은 혼자 산다. 매년 3만명 이상이 죽는다. 시체를 치우는 소규모 기업이 생겨났다. 일본의 노령인구 위기는 인구 위기의 한 가지 결과다. 세계에서 출산율이 가장 낮은 나라 가운데 하나인 일본에서는 여성 1명이 평균 1.3명을 낳는데 인구의 안정 유지에는 2.1의 출산율이 필요하다. 2022년에 일본 인구는 80만명이 줄었다. 2045년이 되면 추가로 30%가 줄어들 것으로 전망된다. 1980년대에 일본 경제는 무적으로 보였으며 우리는 모두 일본의 기업 경영 기법을 배우고 있었다. 그런 일본 경제는 한동안 효과를 발휘했다. 1990년에 일본의 국내총생산은 4.9%가 증가했다. 2019년이 되자 일본의 국내총생산은 0.3%로 둔화되었다. 경제성장을 유지하고 노인들을 돌보기 위한 사회적 편익의 비용을 지불할 젊은 근로자들이 충분하지 않았다. 올해 38세인 나리타 유스케 교수는 2월12일 뉴욕타임스와 가진 기자회견에서 이렇게 말했다. “해결책은 상당히 뚜렷해 보인다고 나는 생각한다. 결국 해결책은 노인들의 집단자살이 되지 않을까.” 그리고 그것은 자발적일 필요가 없다. 교수는 이런 견해를 표명했다. “미래에 노인자살을 의무화할 가능성이 논의의 대상으로 떠오를 것이다.” 나리타의 소셜미디어 추종자는 규모가 어마어마하다. 일부 일본 국회의원들은 나리타가 매우 필요한 논의의 여건을 만들고 있다고 말한다. 일본의 한 중진 중의원은 “늙은 사람들이 연금을 너무 많이 받으며 젊은이들이 전체 노인 인구를 부양하고 있다는 비판이 나오고 있다”고 말한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]