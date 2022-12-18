[WT논평] Struggle between democracy and totalitarianism(1)

The mettle of U.S. foreign policy in the new phase of the worldwide struggle between democracy and totalitarianism is being tested in two islands: Taiwan and Cuba.



There are great cultural differences between the two, but the modern history of both is shaped by the struggle for freedom and against communism.



The prosperous democracy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) is today’s equivalent of pre-World War II Czechoslovakia. A republic whose very existence signifies defiance of a great power’s ambition to establish a totalitarian regional and world order. In pre-war Europe, that power was Nazi Germany. In 21st century Asia, that power is the People’s Republic of China.



Our resolve in supporting Taiwan’s existence as a self-ruled, democratic polity is essential.



Any weakness or faltering in U.S. commitment to its defense will send all the wrong signals to an expanding dictatorship whose world vision is as totalitarian as that of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union once was.



A world that accepts PRC’s conquest of Taiwan will inevitably be a world shaped by the dominance of China. In such an international atmosphere, those very domestic freedoms we treasure will be diminished by the reality of the United States becoming a second-tier power.



In some ways, pre-1959, Cuba was to Latin America what Taiwan now represents for Asia and the developing world.



Cuba gained independence in 1902 after a hard-fought struggle and a devastating war. A sugar-producing island, as Taiwan once was, Cuba struggled through periods of military dictatorship to build an inclusive democracy, also just as Taiwan.

민주주의와 전체주의 간 투쟁(1) 오를란도 구티에레스(칼럼니스트) 민주주의와 전체주의 간의 새로운 세계적 투쟁 국면에서 미국 외교정책의 결기가 두 개의 섬, 즉 대만과 쿠바에서 시험받고 있다. 두 섬 사이에는 문화적으로 커다란 차이점이 여럿 존재하지만 두 곳의 현대사 모두 자유를 추구하고 공산주의에 맞서는 투쟁으로 형성되었다. 오늘날 번영하는 중화민국(대만)의 민주주의 체제는 제2차 세계대전 이전 체코슬로바키아의 현대판이라 할 수 있다. 공화국의 존재 바로 그 자체가 지역과 세계에서 전체주의적 질서를 확립하려는 강대국의 야심에 맞서는 것을 의미한다. 2차대전 이전 유럽에서 그 강대국은 나치 독일이었고, 21세기 아시아에서 그 강대국은 중화인민공화국(중국)이다. 자치적·민주적 정치체제를 갖춘 대만의 존재를 지지하는 우리의 결의는 필수적이다. 대만 방어에 대한 미국의 공약이 조금이라도 약해지거나 흔들리는 것은, 과거 나치 독일과 소련처럼 전체주의적 세계관을 갖고 팽창하려는 독재국가에 잘못된 신호만 보내게 될 것이다. 중국의 대만 정복을 묵인한다면 세상은 불가피하게 중국의 지배력이 강해질 것이다. 그런 국제적 분위기 속에 미국은 이류 국가로 전락할 것이고, 이는 우리가 국내에서 소중히 여기는 온갖 자유의 축소를 의미한다. 여러 면에서 1959년 이전 라틴아메리카의 쿠바는 오늘날 아시아 및 개발도상 세계의 대만에 해당했다. 쿠바는 치열한 투쟁과 파괴적 전쟁을 겪은 다음 1902년 독립했다. 대만이 과거에 그랬던 것처럼 사탕수수를 생산하는 섬이었던 쿠바는 대만처럼 폭넓은 민주주의를 건설하기 위해 군사독재 시대를 힘들게 헤쳐나왔다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △mettle : 결기 △totalitarianism : 전체주의 △signify : 나타내다, 의미하다 △equivalent : 동등한, 상당하는 것 △falter : 흔들리다, 불안정해지다

