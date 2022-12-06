[WT논평] A South Korean nuclear weapons program (3)

And South Korean pursuit of nuclear weapons could trigger far greater economic retaliation from China than what occurred after Seoul’s 2016 decision to deploy the THAAD ballistic missile defense system.



A South Korean nuclear weapons program would increase the potential for a reciprocal Japanese nuclear program, exacerbating nationalist tensions between the two countries.



South Korea’s advocacy for nuclear options seems born from concerns about the continued viability of the U.S. Extended Deterrence Guarantee.



The U.S. has a treaty pledge to defend South Korea, an alliance forged in the crucible of the Korean War. Today, 28,500 of our uniformed sons and daughters serve there, in harm’s way - a living testimony of American commitment.



As another sign of reassurance, Washington recently agreed to resume combined military exercises and rotational deployment of strategic assets, both curtailed since 2018.



It’s understandable that any nation will be concerned when it relies on an ally for much of its national security. Any perceived wavering in America’s commitment to defend South Korea would intensify advocacy for nuclear options.



Presidents Biden and Yoon recently reactivated the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group, an excellent venue for exploring additional reassurance measures.



But basing U.S. nuclear weapons on South Korean soil or developing an independent South Korean nuclear force should not be on the table. Each has a tremendous downside. They are not the right options.

한국의 핵무기 계획(3) 브루스 클링너(헤리티지재단 선임연구원) 한국의 독자적 핵무기 추구는, 2016년 박근혜정부가 사드(THAAD·고고도미사일방어체계)를 배치하기로 결정한 후 발생한 것보다 훨씬 더 큰 중국의 경제적 보복을 촉발할 수 있다. 한국의 핵무기 계획은, 일본이 그에 상응하여 자기네 핵 계획을 추진할 가능성을 증가시킬 것이며 이는 두 나라 간 민족주의적 긴장을 악화시킬 것이다. 한국이 핵 계획의 선택을 지지하는 것은 미국의 지속적인 확장억제 보장의 실행 가능성에 대한 우려에서 나오는 것으로 보인다. 미국은 한국을 방어하겠다는 조약상의 약속을 했으며 이 약속은 6·25전쟁의 혹독한 시련 속에서 구축된 동맹이다. 오늘날 제복을 입은 미국의 아들과 딸 2만8500명이 한국에서 위험을 무릅쓰고 복무하고 있는데 이는 미국이 한 약속의 살아 있는 증거이다. 이러한 약속을 보장하는 또 다른 징표로서 워싱턴은 연합군사훈련과 여러 전략자산의 순환배치 재개에 최근 동의했는데 이 두 가지는 2018년 이후 축소된 바 있다. 국가안보의 많은 부분을 하나의 동맹국에 의존할 때 어느 나라든지 걱정을 하리란 점은 이해할 만하다. 한국을 방어하겠다는 미국의 약속이 조금이라도 흔들리는 것으로 인식되는 것은 핵 선택에 대한 지지를 강화하게 될 것이다. 조 바이든 미국 대통령과 윤석열 대통령은 추가적인 안전보장 강화 조치를 탐색하기에 탁월한 장치인 확장억제 전략 및 자문 위원회를 최근 들어 다시 가동했다. 그러나 미국의 핵무기를 한국 영토에 배치하거나 혹은 한국이 독자적으로 핵무기를 개발하는 것은 협의 대상에서 제외되어야 한다. 이 두 가지는 각기 대단히 크게 불리한 면을 지니고 있다. 이런 방법은 올바른 선택지가 아니다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △reciprocal : 상호 간의 △Extended Deterrence : 확장억제 △viability : 실행 가능성 △forge : 구축하다, 벼려서 만들다 △crucible : 호된 시련 △in harm’s way : 위험에 빠뜨리는, 해를 끼치는 △waver : 흔들리다, 약해지다

