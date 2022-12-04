[WT논평] A South Korean nuclear weapons program (1)

Polls show that South Koreans increasingly favor both bringing U.S. tactical nuclear weapons back to the Korean Peninsula and developing an indigenous nuclear capability. But the shift in public opinion seems grounded more on national prestige than strategic considerations.



The newly inaugurated Yoon Suk Yeol administration, like its predecessors, has declared it will not pursue an indigenous nuclear weapons program. But senior officials privately express concern about the U.S. commitment to defend South Korea. Still, there has been little discussion of the details of either option.



The redeployment of U.S. nuclear weapons to South Korean soil lacks military merit. The ground-based weapons removed in the 1990s no longer exist in the U.S. military inventory.



Today’s tactical nukes are mounted on mobile air- and sea-based platforms, making them difficult for North Korea to find and target. To place them in a static underground bunker would degrade deterrence and heighten the risk of a North Korean preemptive attack on such high-value targets.



Some have suggested that, if tensions on the peninsula should rise, the missiles could always be moved back to their mobile launch platforms. But doing so during a crisis might be deemed “too escalatory” and, therefore, prevented, thus increasing risk to the population.



A South Korean nuclear weapons program would cause tension with Washington, reminiscent of U.S. threats to break the alliance after the discovery of Seoul’s covert nuclear program in the 1970s.



Similarly, the disclosure in the 1990s of an independent South Korean target list of North Korean targets caused bilateral strains with the United States.

한국의 핵무기 계획(1) 브루스 클링너(헤리티지재단 선임연구원) 한국인들이 미국 전술 핵무기의 한반도 재배치와 독자적 핵 능력 개발 양쪽을 점점 더 선호하는 것이 각종 여론조사에서 나타난다. 그러나 여론의 이런 변화는 전략적 고려보다는 국가 위상에 더 많은 근거를 둔 것으로 보인다. 새로 취임한 윤석열정부는 여러 전임 행정부와 마찬가지로 독자적 핵무기 계획을 추구하지 않을 것이라고 선언했다. 그런데 고위 관리들은 사석에서 한국 방어에 대한 미국의 약속에 우려를 표한다. 다만 이 두 선택지에 관한 세부적 논의는 별로 없었다. 미국 핵무기를 한국 땅에 재배치하는 것은 군사적 가치가 없다. 지상배치 핵무기는 1990년대에 제거되어 미국 군사 무기 목록에 더는 존재하지 않는다. 오늘날 전술 핵무기는 북한이 이를 추적해 표적으로 삼는 것을 피하고자 공중 및 해상 기반의 이동식 발사대에 탑재된다. 전술 핵무기를 고정된 지하벙커에 배치하는 것은 억지력을 약화시키고 이를 표적으로 삼은 북한의 선제공격 위험만 증가시킨다. 일각에서는 만약 한반도 긴장이 고조되는 경우 전술 핵미사일을 언제든지 이동식 발사대에 탑재할 수 있다는 견해를 제시한다. 그러나 위기 때 그런 조치는 상황을 ‘지나치게 악화시키는 행위’로 간주될 수 있고 따라서 그렇게 하지 않을 공산이 크다. 결국 한반도 주민들의 위험만 커질 뿐이다. 한국의 독자 핵무기 계획은 워싱턴과의 긴장을 초래할 것이며 이는 1970년대 박정희정부의 비밀 핵 계획을 알아낸 미국의 동맹 파기 위협을 상기시킨다. 한국이 1990년대 북한에 있는 공격 표적들의 목록을 독자적으로 작성한 사실이 드러나 미국과의 양자관계에 긴장을 초래한 것도 비슷한 사례다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △prestige : 위신, 고급의 △inaugurate : 취임하게 하다 △indigenous : 토착의, 독자적 △merit : 가치, 장점 △inventory : 물품 목록, 재고품 △escalatory : 전쟁 규모의 확대와 연계되는

