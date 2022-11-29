[WT논평] Tyrants are increasing their reach (2)

Tehran has long been designated by the United States - Republican and Democratic administrations alike - as the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.



One example: According to the French government, the Iranian intelligence ministry was behind a 2018 plot to bomb a large gathering of Iranian opposition supporters in Paris.



“This extremely serious act envisaged on our territory could not go without a response,” read a rare joint statement from France’s interior, foreign and economy ministers. In truth, their response - e.g. freezing the assets of two suspected Iranian intelligence operatives - barely amounted to a slap on the wrist.



Equating the murder of dissidents with the imposition of economic sanctions on murderers is risible.



This raises an interesting policy question. For decades, it was widely believed that treating tyrants as respected “stakeholders” in the “international community,” trading with them, providing them aid, welcoming their participation into international organizations, and getting them to sign multilateral treaties would put them on a path to liberalization. That belief, we now know, was misplaced.



Perhaps the free nations of the world might consider an alternative: building their own international communities based on comprehensive free trade agreements, while leaving the rogue regimes to manage on their own. Bellicose regimes we cannot deter; we will need to defeat.



Finally, we should always support, as much as we can, those fighting for freedom and human rights in foreign lands. “The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.” Frederick Douglass said that, too.

세력권 확장하는 독재자들(2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 미국은 공화당과 민주당 행정부 공히 오래전부터 테헤란 정권을 세계에서 가장 심각한 테러 지원국으로 규정했다. 한 가지 사례로 프랑스 정부에 따르면 파리에서 개최된 이란 반정부 지지자들의 대규모 집회를 폭탄으로 공격한 2018년 음모의 배후에 이란 정보부가 있었다. 프랑스의 내무부와 외교부 및 경제부 장관들이 이례적으로 발표한 공동성명의 내용은 이렇다. “우리 영토에서 구상된 극도로 심각한 이번 행위에 대응 없이 넘어갈 수 없다.” 실제로 그들의 대응은 예를 들어 혐의가 있는 이란 정보 공작원 2명의 자산을 동결한 것인데, 이는 겨우 손목 때리기나 비슷한 조치였다. 반체제 인사들을 살해하는 행위를 살인자들에 대한 경제제재 부과와 동일시하는 것은 비웃음을 사도 마땅하다. 이런 사태는 흥미로운 정치적 의문을 제기한다. 독재자들을 국제사회의 존경받는 이해당사자로 대접하고, 그들과 무역을 하고 그들에게 원조를 제공하며, 여러 국제기구에 그들이 가입하는 걸 환영하고 그들이 다자간 조약에 서명하도록 허용하면, 그들을 자유화의 길로 나아가게 할 것이라고 사람들은 지난 수십년 동안 널리 믿었다. 우리가 지금 알고 있듯이 그 믿음은 잘못됐다. 아마도 세계의 자유국가들은 대안을 고려하는 것이 좋을 것이다. 즉 포괄적 자유무역협정(FTA)에 바탕을 두는 자유국가들만의 여러 국제공동체를 결성하는 한편 불량 정권들은 자기네끼리 해결하도록 내버려 두는 것이다. 우리는 호전적인 정권들을 저지할 수 없고, 그들을 패배시킬 필요가 있다. 끝으로 우리는 여러 외국 땅에서 자유와 인권을 위해 싸우는 사람들을 항상 최대한 도와야 한다. “독재자들의 한계는 그들이 억압하는 사람들의 인내심에 의해 규정된다.” 프레더릭 더글러스는 위와 같이 말했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △envisage : 상상하다 △barely : 겨우, 간신히 △amount to : ∼와 마찬가지다 △risible : 비웃음을 살 만한 △bellicose : 호전적인 △prescribe : 규정하다

