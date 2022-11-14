[WT논평] The annual Economic Report of the World (2)

Despite the censorship, most citizens of these countries were well aware that life was getting better and better in Western Europe and the Americas, while their misery continued year after year with little improvement.



When the Iron Curtain fell, most people in the affected countries experienced a sharp drop in their economic well-being, because as bad as socialism was, it did provide a low floor and the new private markets had yet to kick in.



But very quickly homegrown and foreign entrepreneurs sensed opportunities and began creating productive enterprises, such as restaurants.



These countries were bankrupt, so most of the regulators and even many tax officials lost their jobs. Thus there was no one to enforce the old regulations, and the new rules were yet to be set, so almost anything was permitted.



Estonia was perhaps the best example of rapid constructive change. When the country gained full independence in 1991, its people elected a brilliant young history professor, Mart Laar, who read Milton Friedman’s “Free to Choose.”



As expected, the international bureaucrats at the World Bank, IMF, and foreign affairs departments of major countries recommended against going all out for economic freedom.



But the new leaders like Mr. Laar understood those organizations were trying to protect their old powers and turf, and hence their advice was properly often ignored.



I was amazed at how many young economists I met there who had never been out of their home countries had managed to acquire black-market copies of the works of Friedman, Hayek, and other free-market economists.

세계 연례 경제보고서(2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 과거 소련 지배를 받거나 그 영향권에 있었음에도 탈냉전 후 경제적으로 성공한 몇몇 국가의 대다수 시민은 검열에도 불구하고 서유럽과 미국에선 생활이 점점 좋아지는 반면 자신의 빈곤은 별로 나아지는 것도 없이 해마다 계속 나빠진다는 점을 잘 알고 있었다. ‘철의 장막’이 무너졌을 때 그 영향을 받은 나라의 대다수 국민은 자기네 경제 복지가 급격히 떨어지는 것을 경험했다. 왜냐하면 사회주의가 나쁘기는 했지만 수준 낮은 생활이나마 제공했고 새로운 민간 시장은 아직 생성되지 않았기 때문이다. 그러나 국내에서 자생한 기업인과 외국 기업인이 아주 빠르게 각종 기회를 감지했고 레스토랑 같은 생산적 기업을 창업하기 시작했다. 나라가 사실상 파산하면서 규제 당국자 대부분, 심지어 많은 세금 관리들도 일자리를 잃었다. 이처럼 과거의 규제를 시행할 사람이 없어진 데다 새로운 규칙은 아직 정해지지 않았고 따라서 거의 모든 것이 허용되었다. 아마도 에스토니아는 빠르게 건설적 변화를 겪은 최고의 사례일 것이다. 이 나라가 1991년 완전한 독립을 얻었을 때 이 나라 국민은, 밀턴 프리드먼의 ‘선택할 자유’를 읽은 뛰어난 젊은 역사학 교수 마르트 라르를 총리로 선출했다. 예상된 바와 같이, 세계은행(WB)과 국제통화기금(IMF)의 국제 관료와 강대국 외교부는 경제적 자유를 위해 전력투구하는 데 반대하는 권고를 했다. 그러나 라르 같은 새로운 지도자는 그런 기구가 자국의 옛 권력과 영역을 보호하려고 애쓴다는 점을 깨달았고 따라서 그들의 조언을 종종 적절히 무시했다. 그곳에서 만난 아주 많은 젊은 경제학자가 해외에 나간 적이 없음에도 프리드먼, 하이에크 등 자유시장 경제학자의 책을 암시장에서 입수하는 데 성공한 것을 보고 필자는 놀랐다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △misery: 빈곤, 고통 △low floor: 저층, 저상 △kick in: 나타나기 시작하다 △go all out for- : ∼에 전력투구하다

