[WT논평] China’s economic troubles (2)

Sri Lanka and Zambia have already defaulted and Zambia and Pakistan have received bailout funding from the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lanka is asking for a similar bailout.



It is too late to stop the IMF’s bailout of Pakistan but the US should prevent a bailout of Sri Lanka and other BRI nations because they would bail China out of its bad loans.



Because of unpaid mortgages, Chinese banks may face domestic mortgage losses of $350 billion. China’s central bank has stepped in to provide support to lenders that could require a lender bailout like the one we went through in 2008.



The mortgage market is regarded as the foundation of China’s economy. Because it is, China’s $56 trillion banking system is evidently at risk.



The mortgage bailout and BRI bad loans are reflected in China’s economic downturn. China’s GDP shrank by 2.6% in the second quarter of the year and is expected to shrink again, meeting the definition of a recession.



It would be a mistake to equate Russia’s military weakness, demonstrated in its war on Ukraine, with a concomitant Chinese military weakness or expect China to reduce its military aggression.



Mr. Xi is far less patient than his predecessors. He might decide to move against Taiwan before China’s economy shrinks to the point that it cannot afford to.



China’s desire to conquer Taiwan remains one of Mr. Xi’s highest priorities. His military forces have been built with two things in mind: the conquest of Taiwan and prohibiting US forces from entering any conflict there or in the South China Sea.



China’s economic troubles are not beyond our reach. Blocking IMF bailouts of BRI loans should be just the beginning.

중국의 경제적 곤경 (2) 제드 배빈(국가안보 칼럼니스트) 중국의 ‘일대일로’(一帶一路: 육상·해상 실크로드) 사업에 참여하며 거액을 대출받은 나라들 중 스리랑카와 잠비아는 이미 채무불이행 선언을 했고, 잠비아와 파키스탄은 국제통화기금(IMF)에서 구제 자금을 받았다. 스리랑카도 비슷한 구제를 요청하고 있다. 파키스탄의 IMF 구제를 중단시키기에는 때가 너무 늦었으나 미국은 스리랑카와 다른 일대일로 국가들의 구제를 막을 필요가 있다. 왜냐하면 악성 대출로부터 중국을 보호하는 효과가 예상되기 때문이다. 지불되지 않은 담보대출 탓에 중국의 여러 은행은 국내에서 3500억달러의 담보대출 손실에 직면해 있을 가능성이 있다. 중국중앙은행은 대출자들 지원을 위해 개입했는데, 우리가 2008년 금융위기 때 겪은 것과 같은 대출자 구제금융이 필요해질 수 있다. 담보대출 시장은 중국 경제의 기초로 간주된다. 그렇기 때문에 중국의 56조달러 규모 금융 시스템이 명백히 위험에 처해 있다. 담보대출 구제금융과 일대일로의 악성 대출은 중국 경제의 침체에 반영되고 있다. 중국 국내총생산(GDP)은 올해 2분기 2.6% 줄었고 추가로 줄어들어 불황에 빠질 것으로 예상된다. 우크라이나 전쟁에서 증명된 러시아의 군사적 약세를 중국의 군사적 약세와 비교하거나, 중국이 군사적 침략성을 축소할 것으로 기대하는 것은 잘못이 될 것이다. 시진핑은 전임자들보다 인내심이 훨씬 적다. 그는 중국의 경제적 위축이 감당할 수 없는 지경에 이르기 전에 대만 침공을 결정할 가능성이 있다. 대만을 정복하겠다는 중국의 야망은 시진핑의 우선순위에서 최상의 목표로 남아 있다. 그의 군사력은 두 가지, 즉 대만 정복과 대만 혹은 남중국해 분쟁의 미군 진입 차단을 염두에 두고 건설되었다. 중국의 경제 문제는 우리 영향권 밖에 있는 것이 아니다. 일단 IMF의 일대일로 대출 구제금융 차단부터 시작해야 할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

