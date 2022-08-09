[WT논평] One thing is more seductive than sex

For the current generation, sometimes referred to as millennials, it appears one thing is more seductive than sex and that’s socialism.



Their platforms, it appears, hinge on the concept of shared wealth in other words, handing out free stuff to just about everyone. How far we’ve come from JFK’s admonition not to ask what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. Today, for many, it’s all about what you should expect from your country with little or no reciprocity.



It is undeniable that capitalism has raised more boats than socialism has sunk. Yet, socialism’s appeal continues, despite historical and contemporary evidence that it delivers a bad deal for those who embrace it.



It’s likely most of those who favor socialism have never lived in a country where it is practiced. A few months in Venezuela might be the perfect cure. People who claim to prefer socialism to capitalism are probably reaping capitalism’s benefits. This group of misinformed comrades includes parents who gave their pampered millennials a lifestyle they likely would never have enjoyed under a socialist regime.



People seduced by socialism have likely not had to sacrifice much for their country.



Socialism stifles incentive and makes people dependent on government, not themselves, which appears to be the liberal ideal. Some would rather get a check than earn one.



Socialism is little more than mutually shared poverty, a version of “spreading the wealth around” with government taking from the productive and giving to the nonproductive. It is an economic philosophy closely associated with communism.

성적 자극보다 더 유혹적인 한 가지 칼 토머스 (신디케이트 칼럼니스트) 때로 밀레니얼이라고 언급되는 요즘의 젊은 세대에게는 성적 자극보다 더 유혹적인 것이 한 가지 있는데 그것은 사회주의다. 그들의 각종 공약은 부의 분배, 다시 말해 거의 모든 사람에게 공짜로 혜택을 나누어 주는 개념에 달려 있는 것처럼 보인다. 국가가 당신을 위해 무엇을 할 수 있는지 묻지 말고 국가를 위해 당신이 무엇을 할 수 있는지 물으라는 존 F 케네디의 훈계로부터 우리는 얼마나 멀리 왔는가. 오늘날 많은 사람들은 아주 적은 대가를 치르거나 또는 무상으로 국가에 기대할 수 있는 것을 가장 중요하게 생각한다. 자본주의가 건조한 선박 수가 사회주의가 침몰시킨 선박 수보다 더 많다는 것은 부정할 수 없는 사실이다. 하지만 사회주의가 그것을 수용한 사람들에게 손해를 끼치고 있다는 현대와 과거 역사의 증거에도 불구하고 사회주의의 매력은 지속되고 있다. 사회주의를 선호하는 사람들은 대부분 사회주의가 시행되는 나라에서 한 번도 살아보지 않았다. 그런 사람들은 베네수엘라에서 몇 달만 지내보면 생각을 바로잡을 것이다. 자본주의보다 사회주의를 선호한다고 주장하는 사람들은 아마도 자본주의의 각종 혜택을 누리고 있을 것이다. 그릇된 정보에 사로잡힌 이 ‘동무들’ 집단 속에는 제멋대로인 밀레니얼 세대는 물론 사회주의 정권에선 결코 누릴 수 없을 생활방식을 그들에게 제공한 부모 세대도 포함된다. 사회주의의 유혹을 받은 사람들은 자기 나라를 위해 많은 희생을 치를 필요가 없었을 가능성이 있다. 사회주의는 인센티브를 질식시키고 사람들을 자기 자신이 아닌 정부에 의존하도록 만든다. 그것이 진보의 이상처럼 보인다. 일부 사람들은 벌지도 않으면서 큰돈을 얻으려 한다. 사회주의는 빈곤을 서로 나눠갖는 것이나 다름없다. 즉, 정부가 생산적인 사람들의 재산을 회수해 비생산적인 사람들에게 이전하는 ‘부의 살포’ 형태다. 그것은 공산주의와 밀접하게 연관된 경제철학이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

