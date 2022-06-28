[WT 논평] The world’s strongest military

Chinese President and Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping has declared his country will have the world’s strongest military by mid-century.



A revisionist power seeking to shape the world in its authoritarian image, Beijing represents a clear and present danger to the U.S. and our allies.



Recently Chinese scientists announced their successful production of next-generation hypersonic weapons, which are equipped with infrared imaging technology.



This breakthrough, heat-seeking capability would enable the Chinese military to expand its lethal targeting to include U.S. stealth aircraft and aircraft carriers.



Hypersonic missiles are a key component of China’s strategy to project power and deter the U.S. and its allies from countering its plans to establish a regional hegemony in East Asia.



China has denied developing a nuclear-armed hypersonic missile, but the U.S. must plan for this grim eventuality as well, since it would give China an alarming first-strike capability.



Expressing grave concern about China’s advances in hypersonic missiles in November 2021, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten warned China could soon surpass U.S. military capability “if we don’t do something to change it.”



The U.S. is lagging dangerously behind China in the development of hypersonic missiles, with implications far beyond the military sphere.



With military superiority, Chinese unfair trade practices would morph into even more sinister coercive measures. The Biden administration needs to take action with the greatest alacrity along three lines of operation.

세계 최강의 군대 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 중국 국가주석 겸 공산당 총서기 시진핑은 자국이 21세기 중반 세계 최강의 군사력을 보유할 것이라고 선언했다. 베이징 정부는 세계의 형태를 자국처럼 독재 스타일로 만들려고 시도하는 수정주의 강대국으로서, 미국 및 그 동맹국들에 명백하고도 현존하는 위험을 의미한다. 최근 중국 과학자들은 자국이 적외선 영상기술을 장착한 차세대 극초음속 무기류 생산에 성공했다고 발표했다. 열 추적 능력에 기반한 이 같은 돌파구 마련은 중국군이 미국의 스텔스 항공기 및 항공모함으로까지 표적을 치명적으로 확대하는 것을 가능케 한다. 극초음속미사일은 중국이 군사력을 과시하고 미국 및 동맹국들이 중국의 동아시아 역내 패권 확립 계획에 대응하는 것을 저지하기 위한 전략의 핵심 구성요소다. 중국은 핵탄두를 장착한 극초음속미사일 개발을 부인했으나, 미국은 이 암울하고 불가피한 사태에 대한 계획 또한 세울 필요가 있다. 그런 미사일은 우려되는 1차 타격 역량을 중국에 부여할 것이기 때문이다. 2021년 중국의 극초음속미사일 개발 진전에 심각한 우려를 표시했던 당시 미군 합참차장 존 하이튼 대장은 “만약 우리가 그것을 변화시키기 위해 어떤 조치를 취하지 않을 경우” 중국이 머지않아 미국의 군사 역량을 추월할 가능성이 있다고 경고했다. 미국은 극초음속미사일 개발 분야에서 중국에 위험할 정도로 뒤처져 있는데 이런 상황이 암시하는 바는 군사 영역을 훨씬 뛰어넘는다. 군사적으로 우위에 설 경우 중국의 불공정 무역 관행은 더욱 사악한 위협 조치로 변할 것이다. 조 바이든 행정부는 세 가지 작전 노선에 따라 최대한 기민하게 행동을 취할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △authoritarian : 독재적인 △infrared : 적외선의 △imaging : 영상 △lethal : 치명적인 △counter : 대응하다 △project power : 힘을 보여주다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]