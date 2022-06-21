[WT 논평] Famines can be brought about by wars (3)

Meanwhile, the June harvest will produce millions of more tons of Ukrainian grain the export of which Russia will keep trying to block.



A simple answer would be to force our way through the Russian blockade with the U.S. or NATO or a coalition of nation’s combatant ships to escort cargo ships to and from Ukrainian ports. Some, such as Adm. James Stavridis (USN, Ret.) have suggested exactly that. Like many simple answers, this one is entirely wrong.



Our navy, with NATO’s or a hastily-formed coalition’s support, could force its way through the Russian blockade to escort grain ships in and out of Ukraine’s ports. But that couldn’t be done without fighting Russian ships maintaining the blockade.



As I have written consistently, we need to support Ukraine by sending them anything that shoots, but we should not go to war with Russia on Ukraine’s behalf because we don’t have a vital national security interest in that nation.



Mr. Putin’s grain blackmail has and will continue to raise grain prices in the Western world and create shortages. In poorer countries, especially in Africa, this could result in hunger and famine. But this blackmail isn’t enough to relieve Russia of sanctions.



President Biden’s policy toward Russia and Ukraine is, at best, confused and as half-hearted as the EU’s. His decision on sending Ukraine advanced missile systems has been reversed twice and maybe again.



Mr. Putin won’t stop this war unless Russia is defeated or he falls from power. We need to keep supporting Ukraine to make it Mr. Putin’s Afghanistan. Mr. Biden should not tell Ukraine it should trade land for peace with Russia. If he adopts that strategy, it will be his 1938 Munich moment.

전쟁이 기근을 초래할 수 있다(3) 제드 배빈(국가안보 칼럼니스트) 한편 우크라이나는 6월 수확으로 수백만t의 곡물을 추가 생산하게 되는데, 러시아는 이 곡물의 수출 봉쇄도 계속 시도할 것이다. 미국이나 나토(북대서양조약기구), 아니면 다수 국가의 전투함대가 우크라이나의 몇몇 항구를 드나드는 화물선들을 호위하여 러시아 봉쇄를 돌파하는 방법이 간단한 해법이 될 것이다. 미 해군에서 퇴역한 제임스 스태브리디스 전 제독 같은 일부 사람이 바로 이를 제안했다. 다수의 간단한 해법과 마찬가지로 이 방법은 완전히 틀렸다. 나토 해군 혹은 급조된 다국적군 지원을 받는 미 해군이 우크라이나 항구들을 드나드는 곡물 운반선들을 호위하여 러시아 봉쇄를 강제로 돌파할 수는 있다. 그러나 그것은 봉쇄를 유지하고 있는 러시아 군함들과의 전투 없이는 실행이 불가능하다. 필자가 일관되게 써온 것처럼, 우리는 공격용 무기를 제외한 모든 물자를 보내 우크라이나를 도울 필요가 있지만 우크라이나를 위해 러시아와 전쟁을 벌여서는 안 된다. 왜냐하면 그 나라에는 우리의 사활적인 국가안보가 걸려 있지 않기 때문이다. 푸틴 러시아 대통령의 곡물 협박은 서방 세계의 곡물 가격을 계속 올리고 부족을 초래할 것이다. 이는 더욱 가난한 나라들, 특히 아프리카 빈국에서 굶주림과 기근을 초래할 수 있다. 그러나 푸틴의 협박이 러시아에 대한 제재 완화의 충분한 사유가 되지는 못한다. 바이든 미 대통령의 러시아와 우크라이나에 대한 정책은 기껏해야 유럽연합(EU)처럼 두서없고 미온적이다. 우크라이나에 첨단 미사일 발사기를 보내려는 그의 결정은 두 번이나 번복되었고 아마 또 그럴 것이다. 푸틴은 러시아가 패배하거나 자신이 권력을 잃기 전까지는 이번 전쟁을 멈추지 않을 것이다. 우리는 이번 전쟁을 푸틴의 아프가니스탄 전쟁으로 만들기 위해 우크라이나에 대한 지원을 계속할 필요가 있다. 바이든은 우크라이나에 러시아와의 거래, 즉 평화와 영토의 교환을 지시해서는 안 된다. 그가 그것을 택하면 1938년 뮌헨(협정)의 순간이 될 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

