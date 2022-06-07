[WT 논평] America would defend Taiwan (2)

But “strategic ambiguity” creates an aura of uncertainty. And what the Ukraine war has pushed to the forefront is the need for deterrence from strength. Not deterrence through uncertainty.



And before we get into the third, and arguably the most important factor when it comes to Taiwan, let’s take a moment to see what the Russian war on Ukraine has taught us.



That war has taught Beijing and Taiwan lessons, both good and bad for each side. The resilience seen in Ukraine is a good indicator for Taiwan’s spirit to fight and defend its freedoms if the Chinese regime were to launch an invasion.



In war, there is the weighing of odds. If it’s just Beijing vs. Taiwan, those odds are looking pretty good for the Chinese regime. But if it’s Beijing vs. Taiwan and Japan and Australia backed by U.S. military might, suddenly those odds don’t look so good anymore.



But all that aside, there’s a third factor, maybe the most important one, when it comes to Taiwan.



Keith Krach told me, “There will always be a need to defend Taiwan. And the reason is, they are a role model of democracy in that region.” “They also dispel Xi [Jinping’s] myth that the Chinese culture cannot survive a democracy and it needs an authoritarian government,” he added.



And because of that, the Chinese communist regime will forever see a free Taiwan as a thorn in its side and try to squash it. Obliterate it.



The Chinese regime is afraid of the freedoms of Taiwan, as that would allow the Chinese people to rise up against authoritarian rule, a rule of fear. In fact, Taiwan showcases a second China. One not ruled by an iron fist of fear.

미국은 대만을 방어할 것이다(2) 티퍼니 마이어(언론인) 그러나 대만에 관한 미국의 ‘전략적 모호성’은 불확실한 분위기를 만든다. 우크라이나 전쟁은 힘에 의한 억지력의 필요성을 확실히 보여줬다. 불확실성에 의한 억지력이 아니다. 그리고 우리가 대만 문제에서 세 번째이며 거의 틀림없이 가장 중요한 요소에 들어가기에 앞서 러시아가 우크라이나를 상대로 벌이는 전쟁이 우리에게 가르친 바를 잠시 살펴보자. 그 전쟁은 베이징과 대만 양측에 좋기도 하고 나쁘기도 한 몇 가지 교훈을 가르쳤다. 우크라이나가 보여준 회복력은, 만약 중국 정권이 침공을 개시할 경우 싸워서 자유를 지키겠다는 대만의 투혼에는 좋은 지표다. 전쟁에서는 확률을 저울질하게 된다. 만약 단지 베이징 대 대만의 전쟁일 경우 확률은 중국 정권에 상당히 유리해 보인다. 그러나 만약 베이징 대 미국의 군사력 지원을 받는 대만·일본·호주의 전쟁일 경우 그 확률은 갑자기 더 이상 별로 유리해 보이지 않는다. 그러나 이 모든 사실에도 불구하고 대만 문제에서 세 번째이며 아마도 가장 중요한 요소가 존재한다. 키스 크라크 전 미국 국무차관은 “대만을 방어해야 할 필요성은 항상 존재할 것이다. 그리고 그 이유는 대만이 그 지역에서 민주주의의 모범 역할을 한다는 점이다”라고 필자에게 말했다. 그는 이렇게 덧붙였다. “대만은 또한, 중국 문화는 민주주의를 받아들일 능력이 없으며 독재적 정부가 필요하다는 시진핑의 신화를 물리치기도 한다.” 그리고 그 점 때문에 중국 공산정권은 자유로운 대만을 자신의 영원한 화근으로 보고 짓밟아 말살하려 들 것이다. 중국 정권은 대만의 자유가 중국 국민들로 하여금 공포 통치인 독재정치에 항거하도록 허용할 것을 두려워한다. 사실 대만은 공포의 철권통치를 받지 않는 두 번째 중국을 보여주는 진열장이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

