[WT 논평] The regime of slavery and genocide

It might be worth thinking about what the business and political elites in the U.S. have done and are doing to enable the Chinese Communist Party and its regime of slavery, genocide and destruction.

The Biden administration canceled mineral leases in northern Minnesota that are essential to the development of mines that hold the copper, nickel, cobalt and other elements that are crucial to our daily life and essential to the development of electric vehicles and batteries.

Right now, Communist China owns or controls about 80% of the critical minerals needed to make those vehicles and batteries.

Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, who represents northern Minnesota, noted: “President Biden is choosing foreign sourced minerals, including mines that use child slave labor, over our own domestic, union workforce that follows the best labor and environmental standards in the world.”

Team Biden is perfectly content to rely on Communist China for these critical minerals.

Dozens of members of Congress urged the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to expand and expedite the process by which companies can be excluded from complying with tariffs on Chinese goods.

The reality is that companies have had four years to migrate their supply chains away from Communist China. Many would rather spend much less money lobbying members of Congress for these sort of carveouts.

Since China is what it is, one has to assume that U.S. capital eventually finances slave labor, child labor, “reeducation” camps, the Peoples’ Liberation Army and cyberattacks on the United States itself.

노예와 집단학살 정권 마이클 맥켄나(칼럼니스트) 미국의 기업과 정치 엘리트들이 중국 공산당 및 그 정권이 노예제도와 집단학살 및 파괴를 할 수 있도록 만드는 과거와 현재의 행위에 관해 생각해보는 것도 가치가 있을지 모른다. 바이든 행정부는 북부 미네소타주(州)의 광물질 개발 임대차 계약을 취소했다. 그 계약은 우리의 일상생활과 전기차 및 배터리의 개발에 필수적인 구리, 니켈, 코발트 및 여타 성분이 매장된 광산의 채굴에 필수적이다. 지금 공산주의 중국은 전기차와 배터리 제조에 필요한 중요 광물질의 대략 80%를 보유하거나 통제하고 있다. 북부 미네소타주를 대표하는 미국 공화당의 피트 스토버 하원의원은 이렇게 지적했다. “바이든 대통령은 세계에서 근로 및 환경 기준을 가장 잘 따르는 미국의 노조 근로인력 대신, 어린이 노예노동을 이용하는 광산들을 포함한 해외 공급 광물질을 선택하고 있다.” 바이든 행정부는 이런 중요 광물질을 공산주의 중국에 의존하는 것에 전적으로 만족한다. 수십명의 미국 하원의원들은 미국 회사들이 중국 상품에 대한 관세 준수에서 제외될 수 있는 절차를 확대하고 보다 신속히 처리할 것을 미국무역대표부(USTR) 캐서린 타이 대표에게 촉구했다. 현실은, 미국 회사들이 공급망을 중국에서 다른 지역으로 이동하는 하는데 주어진 기간이 4년이다. 많은 회사들은 이런 종류의 별도취급을 받기 위해 하원의원들한테 로비를 하는 데 들어가는 훨씬 작은 금전 지출을 택할 것이다. 중국은 어쩔 수 없으므로 결국 미국 자본이 노예노동과 어린이 노동 및 ‘재교육’ 수용소와 인민해방군과 미국 자체에 대한 사이버공격의 재정을 지원할 것으로 가정해야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △lease : 임대차 계약 △expedite : 더 신속히 처리하다 △carveout : 별도취급 (종업원) △supply chain : 공급망 △it is what it is : 어쩔 수 없다

