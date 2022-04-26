[WT논평] The plight of nations threatened by neighbors

With oceans to our east and west, and weak neighbors to our north and south, we Americans sometimes have a hard time understanding the plight of nations threatened by big, bad neighbors.



Examples: China’s Communist Party insists it is entitled to rule the people of Taiwan. North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is itching to subjugate South Koreans.



And of course, we’ve known for years that Russian President Vladimir Putin had designs on Ukraine. Yet few of us expected him to launch a full-on, barbarian war of imperialist and colonialist conquest.



Israel’s predicament is a bit different. The rulers of the Islamic Republic of Iran do not want Israelis to submit. They want them to perish. “Death to Israel!” is a slogan meant to be taken both literally and seriously.



Iran’s rulers are referring to Israeli Jews, but they also menace members of Israel’s minority communities who do not subscribe to the view that Palestine must be Jew-free.



Iran’s rulers already control Lebanon, now a failing state, through Hezbollah. They maintain troops in Syria where, with their assistance and that of Russia, dictator Bashar al Assad has killed more than a half-million of his subjects.



They back the Houthi rebels who have drenched Yemen in blood. Militias loyal to them are attempting to undermine a fledgling democracy in Iraq. They fund, arm and instruct Hamas in Gaza.



Israelis have had to fight wars to retain their independence. Right now, Ukrainians are fighting for the same thing. That’s what nations with big, bad neighbors must do to survive.

인접국들의 위협을 받는 나라들 처지 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 동과 서에는 각각 대서양, 태평양이 있고 남과 북으로는 약한 이웃나라들만 있는 상황에서 우리 미국인들은 거대하고 사악한 인접국들의 위협을 받는 나라들 처지를 이해하는 데 어려움을 겪는다. 예를 들면, 중국 공산당은 대만 주민들을 지배할 권리를 부여받았다고 우긴다. 북한 독재자 김정은은 남한 사람들을 지배하에 두지 못해 안달한다. 그리고 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴이 우크라이나에 대한 침공 계획을 여러 해 동안 품고 있었다는 사실을 우리는 물론 알았다. 그러나 우리들 가운데 푸틴이 제국주의적이고 식민주의적이며 야만적인 최대의 정복 전쟁을 개시하리라고 예상했던 사람은 적었다. 이스라엘의 곤경은 약간 다르다. 이란 통치자들은 이스라엘 사람들이 굴복하는 것을 원치 않는다. 그들은 이스라엘 사람들이 죽기를 원한다. “이스라엘에 죽음을”이란 구호는 글자 그대로 진지한 의도를 담고 있다. 이란 통치자들은 이스라엘의 유대인들을 언급하고 있으나, ‘팔레스타인에 유대인이 존재해서는 안 된다’는 견해에 동의하지 않는 이스라엘의 몇몇 소수민족 공동체 구성원들 또한 위협한다. 이란 통치자들은 헤즈볼라를 통해 현재 실패한 나라인 레바논을 이미 통제하고 있다. 그들은 시리아에 군대를 주둔하고 있는데 이 나라에서는 이란 및 러시아의 지원 속에 독재자 바샤르 알아사드가 자기 국민 50만명 이상을 살해했다. 그들은 예멘을 피로 적시고 있는 후티 반군을 지원한다. 그들에게 충성하는 민병대들은 이라크의 초보적인 민주체제를 약화하려고 시도한다. 그들은 가자에서 하마스에 자금과 무기 및 지시를 전달한다. 이스라엘인들은 독립 유지를 위해 몇 차례 전쟁을 치러야 했다. 지금 우크라이나인들이 동일한 것을 위해 싸우고 있다. 그것이 크고 악한 인접국들이 있는 나라들이 생존을 위해 해야 하는 일이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

