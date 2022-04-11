[WT논평] A new world order is emerging (2)

Former President Donald Trump was right to mock the NATO nations for their failure to invest in their own defense in support of their commitments to NATO.



After Russia commenced its invasion of Ukraine, Alfons Mais, commander of Germany’s army, said, “The German Army is more or less bare. The options we can offer the politicians to support the [NATO] alliance are extremely limited.”



The armed forces of France, Italy and too many other NATO nations are in the same condition. Soft power, they fail to understand, is bound to fail unless it is supported by the threat of military power.



Though many American businesses have ended their operations in Russia, France’s government-supported carmaker, Renault, reportedly resumed production at its Moscow plant on March 21 after a brief shutdown.



France, Germany and Italy reportedly sold Russia arms ranging from firearms to tanks and rockets between 2015 and 2020 despite the sanctions against doing so.



Those nations are thinking like shopkeepers, not like nations seeking to deter their ― and our ― enemies. In words attributed to Lenin, they were selling Russia the rope with which it can hang them.



We cannot lead any new world order while Russia makes war in Europe or while China threatens Taiwan and our Pacific allies. We could, with better strategic thinking and significant investment in modern weapon systems, restore the credibility of our deterrent.



Mr. Biden should realize that in order to lead any new world order NATO has to be reunified and our deterrent reinforced, to deny Mr. Putin’s and Mr. Xi’s abilities to threaten it.

새로운 세계질서가 나타난다 (2) 제드 배빈(국가안보 전문가) 나토(북대서양조약기구) 국가들이 나토에 대한 자기네 약속을 뒷받침하기 위한 국방예산 증액에 실패한 것을 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령이 조롱한 처사는 옳았다. 러시아가 우크라이나 침공을 개시한 뒤 알폰스 마이스 독일 육군사령관은 이렇게 말했다. “독일 육군은 거의 초보적 수준이다. 나토 동맹을 지원하기 위해 우리가 정치인들에게 제안할 수 있는 선택 방안은 극도로 제한적이다.” 프랑스와 이탈리아, 수많은 여타 나토 국가들의 군대도 동일한 상황이다. 군사력의 위협으로 뒷받침되지 않을 경우 소프트파워는 결국 실패한다는 점을 그들은 이해하지 못한다. 다수의 미국 기업들이 러시아 내 활동을 끝냈으나 프랑스 정부 지원을 받는 자동차 제조회사 르노는 단기간 조업을 중단한 뒤 3월 21일 모스크바 공장에서 생산을 재개한 것으로 알려졌다. 러시아에 대한 무기 판매를 금지한 제재 조치에도 프랑스와 독일, 이탈리아는 휴대용 화기로부터 탱크, 로켓에 이르는 무기들을 2015∼2020년 러시아에 판매한 것으로 알려졌다. 그런 나라들은 자기네와 우리의 적들을 저지하는 길을 모색하는 국가들이 아닌, 상점 주인들처럼 생각하고 있다. 레닌의 말을 빌리자면, 그들은 자기네 목을 매달 수 있는 밧줄을 러시아에 팔고 있었다. 러시아가 유럽에서 전쟁을 벌이거나 중국이 대만과 태평양 동맹국들을 위협하는 상황에서 우리는 어떠한 새로운 세계질서도 주도할 수 없다. 더 좋은 전략적 사고와 현대적 무기체계에 더 많은 투자를 함으로써 우리의 억지력에 대한 신뢰를 회복할 수 있다. 모든 새로운 세계질서를 주도하기 위해서는 나토를 위협하는 푸틴과 시진핑의 능력을 허락하지 않도록 나토가 재통합하고 우리의 억지력을 강화해야 한다는 점을 바이든은 인식할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △commence : 시작하다 △more or less : 거의, 대략 △bare : 텅 빈, 가장 기본적인 △shutdown : 정지하다, 문 닫다 △firearm : 소지 가능한 권총 등의 화기 △shopkeeper : 가게 주인 △deny : 허락하지 않다

