[WT논평] To develop a counterstrategy to Russia (2)

While the U.S. deprioritized Russia as a security threat and slashed intelligence resources dedicated to the target, Moscow’s spies have continued to steal U.S. secrets at the same vigorous pace they always have.



In the late 1990s, Moscow launched a multiyear cyber espionage operation nicknamed “Moonlight Maze” by U.S. investigators. Vast amounts of critical, secret data were stolen from our military, government and civilian networks.



Since then, Russia has developed a formidable and stealthy cyber arsenal that rivals America’s. Russian cyber intelligence operatives wage relentless attacks on U.S. businesses, banks, think tanks and critical infrastructure facilities, penetrating every major government agency, including the Pentagon, the State Department, and the White House.



We have yet to secure our networks and develop an effective deterrence and response strategy.



The Washington security establishment continued to sleep at the wheel even after Mr. Putin openly declared a state of conflict with the United States during the Munich Security Conference in 2007.



Mr. Putin vociferously denounced the United States and NATO in an inflammatory keynote speech. Russia formalized the state of hostility in 2010 by designating, in the release of its second post-Soviet military doctrine, the United States and NATO as its primary security threat.



Moscow further codified this “threat” in every single foreign policy and military planning document that requires approval by the Russian president himself.



Mr. Putin invaded Georgia in 2008, took over Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014, and destabilized Europe with cyber strikes and covert influence operations.

러시아에 맞설 대항전략 개발 (2) 레베카 코플러(전략정보 분석가) 미국이 안보 위협에서 러시아의 우선순위를 낮추고 러시아를 표적으로 삼은 각종 정보 자원을 삭감한 반면 모스크바의 스파이들은 항상 그랬던 것과 마찬가지로 맹렬한 속도로 미국의 여러 가지 기밀을 계속 훔쳤다. 1990년대 말에 모스크바는 미국 조사관들이 ‘달빛 미로’라는 별명을 붙인 장기적인 사이버 첩보작전을 개시했다. 우리 군부와 정부 및 민간 네트워크에서 방대한 분량의 중요한 기밀 자료가 도둑질당했다. 그 이후 러시아는 미국에 필적하는 가공할 비밀 사이버 무기를 개발했다. 러시아의 사이버 정보 요원들은 미국의 기업, 은행, 싱크탱크, 중요한 인프라 시설에 가차 없는 공격을 가하는 한편 국방부, 국무부, 백악관을 포함한 모든 중요한 정부기관에 침투했다. 우리는 자국 네트워크의 보안 확보와 효과적인 저지 및 대응 전략의 개발을 아직도 하지 못했다. 심지어 푸틴이 2007년 뮌헨 안보회의 기간 동안 미국과의 갈등 상황이라고 공개 선언한 뒤에도 워싱턴의 국가안보 책임자들은 예견된 사태에 주의를 계속 기울이지 않았다. 푸틴은 선동적인 기조연설에서 미국과 나토를 요란하게 비난했다. 2010년 러시아는 구소련 이후 시대에 발표한 두 번째 군사정책에서 미국과 나토를 자국의 주된 안보 위협이라고 지적함으로써 교전 상태를 공식화했다. 모스크바는 그에 이어, 러시아 대통령이 직접 승인하도록 의무화한 모든 외교정책과 군사계획 문서에 이 ‘위협’을 명문화했다. 푸틴은 2008년에 조지아를 침공했고 2014년에 우크라이나로부터 크림반도를 탈취했으며 사이버 공격과 비밀리의 영향력 공작을 통해 유럽을 불안정하게 만들었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △deprioritize : 우선순위를 낮추다 △formidable : 가공할, 어마어마한 △stealthy : 몰래 하는, 잠행하는 △sleep at the wheel : 예견된 문제나 사태에 주의를 기울이지 않는

