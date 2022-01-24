[WT논평] The green-energy future has arrived (1)

The green-energy future has arrived - in Europe - and it is not a pretty sight. Even more than in the U.S., many European politicians claimed that it was possible to go “green” without disastrous costs - but that lie has now come home.



Natural gas and electricity prices have been surging as supply is being artificially restricted. The winds in the North Sea stopped blowing, the wind turbines stilled, and U.K. energy prices surged “to 11 times normal levels.”



The irony is that several years ago, vast deposits of natural gas were found in Britain (an estimated 51 years’ worth using today’s technology). But instead of rejoicing in the windfall, the Brits banned fracking-at a time when the gas they get from their North Sea wells is declining.



The argument was made that the loss of gas power could be made up with wind and solar. Of course, solar only generates power during sunny days, and wind farms require the right weather conditions for optimal output.



Economical ways to “store” excess solar and wind energy when it is generated are lacking. The result is that with the drop in wind power, Britain was forced to restart some of its coal stations.



Britain’s problems were self-inflicted by listening uncritically to the greens. Historically, Britain was blessed with plenty of coal to fuel its power stations. And then cheap and clean natural gas from the North Sea was found.



As the North Sea fields were depleted, LNG was imported, many wind turbines were erected, and power interconnectors to Europe were built to balance fluctuating supplies.



The Russians are increasing their gas supplies to the Europeans through existing pipelines, LNG exports, and soon through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

녹색 에너지의 미래가 도래했다 (1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 녹색 에너지의 미래가 유럽에 도래했다. 그리고 그것은 보기 좋은 광경이 아니다. 미국보다 더 많은 다수의 유럽 정치인들은 재앙적인 대가 없이 친환경적으로 가는 것이 가능하다고 주장했다. 하지만 그 거짓말이 분명해졌다. 공급이 인위적으로 제한됨에 따라 천연가스와 전기의 가격이 급등하고 있다. 북해의 바람이 멈추었으며 풍력발전기가 정지했고 영국의 에너지 가격은 ‘정상 수준보다 11배’나 껑충 뛰었다. 몇 년 전 영국에서 천연가스의 방대한 매장량이 발견된 것은 역설이다. 오늘의 기술을 사용하면 51년분의 가치로 추정되었다. 그러나 영국인들은 이 횡재를 기뻐하는 대신 그들의 북해 유전에서 생산되는 천연가스가 줄어들고 있는 시기에 수직파열공법을 금지했다. 천연가스로 발전되는 전기의 상실을 풍력과 태양광 발전으로 벌충할 수 있다는 주장이 제기되었다. 물론 태양광은 쾌청한 날에만 전기를 생산할 뿐이고 풍력발전 단지는 최적의 생산을 위해 올바른 기상조건을 필요로 한다. 태양광 및 풍력 에너지를 생산할 때 여분의 전기를 ‘저장’하는 경제적인 방법이 갖춰지지 않았다. 그 결과 풍력발전이 줄어들 때 영국은 자국의 석탄발전소 일부를 재가동하지 않을 수 없게 되었다. 영국의 문제는 친환경론자들의 말을 무비판적으로 들은 결과 자초한 것이다. 역사적으로 영국은 발전소 연료용 석탄의 혜택을 축복받았다. 그리고 다음에는 북해에서 값이 싸고 청정한 천연가스가 발견되었다. 북해 유전이 고갈됨에 따라 액화천연가스가 수입되었고 다수의 풍력발전기가 세워졌으며 기복이 심한 공급의 균형을 맞추기 위해서 유럽과 연결된 상호교환장치가 건설되었다. 러시아 사람들은 기존의 송유관을 통해서 천연가스 공급과 액화천연가스 수출을 증가시키고 있으며 오래지 않아 새로운 노르드 스트림2 송유관을 가동할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

