[WT논평] Biden’s legacy of weakness continues

President Biden’s legacy of weakness continues. Conservatives warned in the lead to November’s presidential elections: When America is weak, the world swirls in chaos because all of the evil players come out of their corners to exploit America’s weakness. And Biden is a weakling.



If there were any doubt, any lingering doubt at all, Afghanistan proved that truth. “In ‘deeply troubling’ move, North Korea appears to have restarted plutonium-producing reactor,” Yahoo! News wrote.



The story went on to report how the International Atomic Energy Agency found that “since early July, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor” at Yongbyon.



The Wall Street Journal added to the dismal news by noting a lab near Yongbyon seems to be active, with workers busily involved in the separation of plutonium from spent fuel from the reactor.



“[It’s] deeply troubling,” not to mention a violation of Security Council resolutions, the IAEA wrote.



Inspectors were booted from North Korea in 2009, so really, nobody knows for certain how far along the country’s moved down the path of nuclear weapon development. Twenty weapons? Fifty? Sixty? Experts aren’t sure.



But as with Afghanistan and this administration’s insistence on talking and trading and deal-making with the Taliban ― and the disastrous results that have come ― so, too, will go similarly foolish diplomatic endeavors of Team Biden versus North Korea.



Why would Pyongyang cave to a feeble White House ― to a frail and feckless U.S. president? Of course, North Korea will talk. North Korea will present on the international stage as trying to work with its global colleagues. Just like the Taliban.

바이든의 나약한 유산은 계속된다 체릴 K 첨리(칼럼니스트) 바이든 대통령의 나약한 유산은 계속된다. 보수파는 11월 대통령 선거에 앞서 경고했다. 미국이 약할 때 세계는 혼란의 소용돌이에 빠진다. 왜냐하면 모든 악의 세력들이 미국의 약함을 악용하러 나오기 때문이다. 그리고 바이든은 약골이다. 만약 어떤 의심이 존재한다면, 조금이라도 의심이 남아 있다면 아프가니스탄이 그 사실을 증명했다. “북한은 ‘심히 우려되는’ 움직임 속에서 플로토늄 생산 원자로를 재가동한 것으로 보인다”고 야후 뉴스가 썼다. 이 기사는 영변에서 “7월 초 이후 원자로 가동과 일치하는 냉각수 방출을 포함한 몇 가지 징후가 존재한 것”을 국제원자력기구(IAEA)가 발견한 경위에 관한 보도를 계속했다. 이 암울한 뉴스에 더해서 월스트리트저널은 영변 부근의 실험실이 조업에 들어가 작업자들이 원자로에서 사용된 연료로부터 플루토늄을 부지런히 분리하는 작업을 하고 있다는 사실을 지적했다. 안전보장이사회의 여러 결의안을 위반했다는 것은 말할 필요도 없고 “이는 심히 우려가 된다”고 IAEA는 썼다. 사찰 요원들은 2009년 북한에서 축출되었고, 따라서 이 나라가 핵무기를 개발하는 길을 얼마나 멀리 이동했는지 확실히 아는 사람은 사실상 없다. 20개의 핵무기를 보유했는지 50개, 60개를 보유했는지 전문가들도 확실히 모른다. 그러나 아프가니스탄과 이번 행정부의 탈레반과의 대화, 교환, 거래성사에 대한 고집 및 그에 따른 재앙적인 여러 결과에 비추어볼 때 바이든 팀과 북한의 비슷하게 어리석은 외교노력이 또한 전개될 것이다. 평양이 나약한 백악관 및 허약하고 무기력한 미국 대통령에게 굴복할 까닭이 무엇인가. 물론 북한은 대화를 할 것이다. 북한은 국제무대에 나타나 탈레반과 꼭 같이 자국의 국제사회 동료들과의 협력을 시도할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

