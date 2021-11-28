The secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, a man who’s also the former president of Socialist International, said in a set of maniacally madcap-toned remarks that the world is falling, the world is breaking, the world is blowing up in our faces and he’s just the guy “to fix” it all. Meaning, of course, regulating it all.



Meaning, of course, Americ-amove over. Stop all this silly free market nonsense. Quit all this individualism crap. Get with the U.N. global government movement.



There’s a “Great Reset” going on. It’s also called the One World Order. It’s also called the New World Order. It’s also called the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. It’s also called the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



The end goal of the globalists is always the same: mass, worldwide collectivism. Power concentrated in the hands of a very few.



And in America, with feckless, fumbling, bumbling, abandon-our-citizens-and-allies-in-Afghanistan Joe Biden, the cooler head atmosphere is steadily creeping into society.



Poll after poll shows the growing pushback against Team Biden ? the buyer’s remorse for President Biden.



And Biden’s globalist partners at the United Nations and elsewhere are now themselves growing anxious. They’re wondering about coming elections. They’re wondering about changing political party leadership.



They’re wondering what happens to global “Great Reset” plans if Biden and Democrats give way to America First, America Best. After all, how to take over the world when America won’t play along with the takeover?

세계가 추락하고 있다 (1) 체릴 K 첨리(칼럼니스트) 사회주의 인터내셔널의 총재이기도 했던 유엔사무총장 안토니우 구테흐스는 세계가 우리 면전에서 추락하고 파괴되며 폭파되고 있으며, 그 모든 것을 ‘바로잡을’ 적임자는 그라는 정신나간 어조의 견해를 표명했다. 물론 이것은 그 모든 것을 규제한다는 의미다. 물론 미국이 움직인다는 것을 의미한다. 이 모든 어리석은 자유시장의 헛소리를 중지시키자. 이 모든 개인주의의 허튼소리를 끝내자. 유엔의 세계정부 운동을 따르자. 현재 ‘위대한 재조정’이 진행되고 있다. 그것은 하나의 세계 질서라고 불리기도 한다. 그것은 또한 새로운 세계 질서라고 불린다. 그것은 유엔의 지속가능한 개발목표라고도 불린다. 그것은 또한 제4 산업혁명이라고 불린다. 세계주의자들의 최종 목표는 항상 같다. 즉 전 세계적인 대규모의 집산주의다. 극소수 사람들의 손에 집중된 권력이다. 그리고 미국에서는 무기력하고 무책임하며 어설프고 갈팡질팡하며 아프가니스탄에서 미국 시민들과 동맹세력들을 버린 조 바이든이 집권한 가운데 냉정한 분위기가 사회 안으로 꾸준히 스며들고 있다. 실시되는 여론조사마다 바이든 팀에 대한 반발이 커지고 있음을 보여준다. 즉 바이든 대통령에 대한 구매자의 후회가 나타나고 있다. 그리고 유엔과 여타 지역에서 바이든에게 협력하는 세계주의자들은 지금 걱정이 커지고 있다. 그들은 다가오는 선거에 대해 궁금하게 생각한다. 그들은 정당의 정치적 주도권 변화에 대해 궁금하게 생각한다. 만약 바이든과 민주당이 미국 제일주의, 미국 최고주의에 굴복할 경우 세계적인 ‘위대한 재조정’ 계획에 무슨 일이 벌어질 것인지에 대해 그들은 궁금하게 생각한다. 결국 미국이 세계적인 권력 장악에 협조하지 않을 경우 어떻게 세계를 장악할 것인가. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

