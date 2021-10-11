[WT논평] Making denuclearization unachievable (2)

Getting North Korea back to the negotiation table should be a prime objective for the U.S and its allies and partners.



A nuclear North Korea will encourage other countries in the region, like South Korea and Japan, to pursue its own nuclear weapons programs, despite extended nuclear deterrence commitments from the U.S.



A nuclear North Korea also creates significant nuclear proliferation concerns, with the possibility that a nuclear weapon or fissile material for a dirty bomb will be sold or acquired by a rogue state or terrorist organization.



We should never forget that North Korea sold nuclear technology and expertise to Syria, with Israel bombing the nuclear facility at Al Kibar in September 2007, just before it went operational.



It will take more than a stated willingness to meet with North Korea any time and any place to discuss denuclearization to get North Korea back to the negotiation table.



A message to Kim Jong-un, delivered through the New York channel, or South Korea or China stating clearly, and with specifics, that the U.S. is prepared to discuss all issues with the North when they return to negotiations.



The North knows we want to talk about complete and verifiable denuclearization, but they will need to hear that we’re prepared to discuss a road map that, in an action-for-action process, would include, as the North dismantles all nuclear weapons and facilities, the lifting of sanctions, a declaration to end the Korean War, a path to normal relations with the initial establishment of liaison offices in our respective capitals, when North Korea returns to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) as a non-nuclear weapons state.

비핵화를 달성할 수 없게 만든다 (2) 조지프 R 디트레이니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 북한을 협상 테이블에 복귀시키는 것이 미국과 동맹국들 및 협력국들의 주요 목표가 되어야 한다. 핵 무장한 북한은 한국과 일본 같은 역내의 다른 나라들이 미국의 핵 억지력 연장 약속에도 불구하고 자체적인 핵무기 계획을 추구하도록 부추길 것이다. 핵무기 혹은 더러운 폭탄 제작용의 핵분열 물질이 불량국가 혹은 테러단체들에게 팔리거나 입수될 가능성이 있으므로 핵무장한 북한은 또한 핵무기 확산에 대한 중대한 우려를 촉발한다. 우리는 북한이 핵 기술과 전문지식을 시리아에 팔았던 사실을 잊어서는 결코 안 된다. 이스라엘은 시리아의 알 키바르 소재 핵시설을 2007년 9월 가동 직전에 폭파했다. 북한을 협상 테이블로 복귀시키기 위해서는 비핵화를 논의하기 위해 북한과 때와 장소에 구애받지 않고 만나겠다는 구두 의사표시 이상이 필요할 것이다. 뉴욕 채널 혹은 한국 혹은 중국을 통해 김정은에게 전달되는 메시지는 북한이 협상에 복귀할 때 미국이 북한과 모든 현안들을 논의할 준비가 되어 있다는 점을 분명하고 구체적으로 밝혀야 한다. 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화에 관해 대화하기를 우리가 원한다는 것을 북한은 안다. 그러나 행동 대 행동 절차의 과정 속에 다음과 같은 내용이 포함되는 지침을 우리가 논의할 준비가 되어 있다는 사실을 그들에게 알릴 필요가 있다. 즉 북한이 핵무장을 하지 않은 국가로 핵확산금지조약에 복귀할 때 북한의 모든 핵무기 및 핵시설의 해체, 각종 제재의 해제, 한국전쟁의 종전선언, 양국 수도의 연락사무소 설치를 시작으로 관계 정상화의 길 구축을 실현한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △prime:주된, 주요한 △expertise:전문지식, 기술 △willingness:하겠다는 의향 △road map:지침, 도로지도

