[WT논평] Goal of net-zero CO2 emissions

The Biden Administration goal of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050 faces some troubling supply-chain issues, like child labor in the cobalt mines of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and, slave labor in China.



One case in point is polysilicon. Polysilicon is one of the basic building blocks for solar panels. And solar panels are the basic building blocks for the part of the net-zero economy, you know, the economy that has no gas cooktops, gas water heaters, Bunsen burners, or gasoline-powered cars.



In addition to no gourmet cooking, the net-zero economy gets rid of the gas-fired and coal-fired powerplants that make most of our electricity needed to power the replacement electric cooktops, water heaters, and electric vehicles (who knows what replaces Bunsen burners).



There is a bit of awkwardness regarding the supply of polysilicon. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry noted that it is a problem that US imports “solar panels that we believe in some cases are being produced by forced labor.”



Eighty percent of the world’s supply of polysilicon (needed for solar panels) comes from China. About half of that 80% comes from the northwestern province of Xinjiang, where a million of the local people Uyghurs have been forced into detention camps.



Credible reports indicate that there are also programs to sterilize the Uyghurs. The Chinese say the camps and the forced labor are merely job training.



The systematic rape, forced detention, and sterilization issues that are part and parcel of this “job training” need not hinder the United States’ march to net-zero greenhouse gases.



Thanks to the efforts of the environmental/climate warriors, we already have an approach that will allow us to ignore the impact of green slavery totally.

탄산가스 순배출 제로 목표 데이비드 크로이처(에너지연구소 경제학자) 바이든 행정부가 2050년까지 달성하려는 탄산가스 순배출 제로 목표가 콩고민주공화국 코발트 광산의 어린이 노동 및 중국의 노예 노동 같은 몇 가지 공급망의 골칫거리 현안에 직면해 있다. 딱 들어맞는 사례가 폴리실리콘이다. 폴리실리콘은 태양전지판의 기본 구성요소 가운데 하나다. 그리고 태양전지판은 독자도 알다시피 캐비닛형 레인지와 가스온수기, 분젠 버너 혹은 휘발유 동력의 자동차가 없는 경제, 즉 탄산가스 순배출 제로 경제의 기본 구성요소다. 고급 요리를 안 하는 것에 덧붙여서 순배출 제로 경제는 대체되는 전기 캐비닛형 레인지, 온수기, 전기차량의 동력으로 필요한 우리의 전기 대부분을 생산하는 천연가스 및 석탄을 때는 발전소를 제거한다. 분젠 버너를 무엇으로 교체할 것인지 누가 알겠는가. 폴리실리콘 공급과 관련해서는 약간 어색한 상황이 존재한다. 특별 기후대사 존 케리는 “우리가 믿기에 일부 경우 강제노동으로 생산되는 태양 전지판”을 미국이 수입하는 것은 문제라고 지적한다. 태양전지판에 필요한 폴리실리콘의 세계 공급량의 80%가 중국에서 나온다. 그 80%의 대략 절반이 중국 북서부의 신장성에서 나오는데 그곳에서는 100만명의 지역 위구르족 사람들이 강제수용소에 갇혀 있다. 믿을 만한 여러 보도는 위구르족에게 불임시술을 하는 계획도 존재한다고 지적한다. 중국인들은 수용소와 강제노동이 단순한 직업훈련이라고 말한다. ‘직업 훈련’의 핵심부분인 조직적인 강간, 강제구금, 불임시술 문제가 순 제로 온실가스로 향해 가는 미국의 행진을 방해할 필요가 없다. 환경·기후 전사들의 노력 덕분에 우리는 온실노예제도의 충격을 완전히 무시하도록 허용하는 접근법을 이미 마련해 놓았다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

