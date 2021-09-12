[WT논평] The 21st century digital Cold War

The U.S. is under siege from China and Russia in the 21st century digital Cold War, and the private sector finds itself directly in its crosshairs.



Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR) penetrated the SolarWinds operating system, spread malware into its Orion security software. Cyber hacking groups such as DarkSide and REvil operate with apparent impunity on Russian territory.



In July, the Biden administration explicitly called out China’s Ministry of State Security for a cyber attack on Microsoft Exchange’s email server, through which China-based hackers penetrated thousands of networks worldwide.



We should not expect the Chinese and Russian attacks to abate anytime soon. There are no internationally recognized norms for conduct in cyberspace, and thus far the U.S. has been unable effectively to find and stop the rampant criminal hacking online.



All of which means that, now more than ever, the U.S. private sector is on the hook to fend for itself.



Enterprises must recognize that no single solution is sufficient, and that diversified threat detection is the most effective means to protect the data and reputation on which commercial success and our national security rely.



Deployment of authentic deceptive data creates an alternative reality, one which slows down the hacker and exposes them to detection.



When an attacker guesses wrong and enters the wrong door, the defender is alerted and can collect data on the attacker’s tactics. Just making this strategy known deters the bad guys from attacking in the first place.



The federal government might yet make cyberspace safe for business, but, for now, it’s up to the private sector to take the fight to the cyber adversaries who seek to do us harm.

21세기 디지털 냉전 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 미국은 21세기 디지털 냉전 속에서 중국과 러시아에게 계속 시달리고 있으며, 민간부문은 조준선 바로 안에 들어가 있는 사실을 안다. 러시아 해외정보국은 솔라윈즈의 운영체제에 침입해 오리온 보안 소프트웨어 안에 악성 소프트웨어를 퍼뜨렸다. 다크사이드와 알이빌 같은 사이버 해킹그룹이 러시아 땅에서 분명 아무런 처벌 없이 활동 중이다. 바이든 행정부는 중국 공안부가 마이크로소프트 엑스체인지의 이메일 서버를 사이버 공격하고 이를 통해 중국 기반의 해커들이 전 세계의 수천 개 네트워크에 침투했다고 지난 7월에 명백히 주장했다. 우리는 중국과 러시아의 공격이 가까운 장래에 줄어들 것으로 기대해서는 안 된다. 국제적으로 인정된 사이버공간 내의 행동규범이 존재하지 않으며 지금까지 미국은 온라인에서 만연하고 있는 범죄적인 해킹을 효과적으로 찾아내고 중지시킬 수가 없었다. 이 모든 것은, 그 어느 때보다 미국 민간부문이 스스로 대항해야 할 상황에 처해 있다는 것을 의미한다. 기업들은 어떤 단일한 해결책도 충분하지 않으며, 다양화된 위협 탐지가 상업적 성공 및 우리의 국가 안보가 의존하는 데이터 및 평판을 보호하는 가장 효과적인 수단이라는 것을 인식해야 한다. 진본과 꼭 같게 만든 속임수용 데이터 배치는 대체 현실을 만들고 이 대체 현실은 해커의 속도를 늦추고 그들을 탐지에 노출시킨다. 공격자가 잘못된 추측을 하여 틀린 문으로 들어갈 때 방어자는 위험을 통보받고 공격자의 전술에 관한 데이터를 수집할 수 있다. 단지 이런 전략을 공개하는 것만으로도 일차적으로 악당들의 공격을 막는다. 연방정부가 기업을 위한 사이버공간 안전대책을 마련하겠지만 지금으로서는 우리에게 해를 끼치려는 사이버 적들과의 싸움은 민간부문의 책무다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

