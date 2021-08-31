[WT논평] To regain control of Taiwan

Communist China has been threatening for years to regain control of Taiwan by any means necessary.



Thanks to US support, Taiwan has maintained its independence and developed into a free, democratic, and prosperous home for more than 23 million Chinese who have no desire to be “reunited” with their Communist brothers and sisters on the mainland.



Even as the Biden Administration officials continue to assure the Taiwanese that we have their back and continue to sell the island defensive weapons, many diplomats worldwide and even within US military circles wonder if the United States is doing enough to persuade Beijing of the seriousness of our commitment to a trusted and reliable ally.



The symbolic and real-world consequences of abandoning Taiwan cannot be overestimated. The island nation is a true outpost of democracy in the Pacific and one of the very few nations in history to develop on its own into a vibrant democracy.



As such, it has served as a beacon to Chinese everywhere and an alternative to the vision of Beijing’s Communist rulers. Taiwan’s mere existence just off the coast of the mainland must be particularly grating to Beijing.



In a strategic sense, Taiwan, as an incredibly well-placed reliable ally, is crucial unless the U.S. wants to accept ceding control of the sea lanes and the entire western Pacific region to Beijing.



Failing to stand by Taipei after decades of assurances that we have her back would let other nations in the region know that they are on their own against an aggressive, well-armed, wealthy, and growing Chinese empire. Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and India would get the message and begin kowtowing to the emerging hegemon.

대만 통치권의 재장악 데이비드 킨(칼럼니스트) 공산주의 중국은 여러 해 동안 필요한 모든 수단을 써서 대만의 통치권을 다시 장악하겠다고 위협해 왔다. 미국의 지원 덕분에 대만은 자국의 독립을 유지했고 본토의 공산주의 형제자매들과의 ‘재통일’을 바라지 않는 2300만명이 넘는 중국인들의 자유롭고 민주적이며 번영하는 고향으로 발전했다. 우리가 대만 국민들을 지지하고 이 섬나라에 방어용 무기를 계속 판매하겠다고 바이든 행정부 관리들이 계속 다짐을 하고 있음에도 불구하고 전 세계의 많은 외교관들과 심지어 미국 군부 내에서조차, 신뢰하고 의존할 수 있는 동맹국에 대한 미국의 약속이 진지하다는 것을 베이징에 납득시키기에 충분한 조치를 취하고 있는지 의구심을 품고 있다. 대만을 포기하는 데 따르는 각종 결과는 상징적인 면에서나 실세계의 면에서 과대평가를 할 수 없을 정도로 크다. 이 섬나라는 태평양에서 민주주의의 진정한 전초기지이며 역사상 자력으로 활기차게 번영하는 민주국가로 발전한 매우 드문 나라들 가운데 하나다. 그러므로 대만은 모든 곳의 중국인들에게 횃불이 되고 베이징 공산주의 지배자들이 내세우는 비전의 대안 노릇을 해 왔다. 대만이 본토 연안에 존재하는 단순한 사실만으로도 베이징의 신경을 유난히 거슬리게 하는 것이 분명하다. 전략적인 의미에서 믿기 어려울 정도로 위치가 좋은 동맹국인 대만은, 미국이 여러 해상 통로와 서태평양 해역 전체의 지배권을 베이징에 넘겨주는 사태를 받아들이기를 원하지 않을 경우 매우 중요하다. 우리가 대만의 뒤를 받쳐주겠다고 수십 년 동안 거듭 다짐을 해 온 다음 이제 와서 변함 없이 지지하지 못한다면, 침략적이고 군비를 잘 갖추었으며 부유하고 성장하는 중국 제국에 자력으로 맞서야 한다는 것을 역내의 다른 나라들에 알려주게 될 것이다. 일본, 한국, 베트남, 인도는 이런 메시지를 알아듣고 등장하는 패권국 중국에 굴종하기 시작할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]