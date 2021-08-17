[WT논평] An effort to bring Berlin to its knees (3)

This association was restarted by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who himself has real world experience with potential regional and global hegemons.



He led a platoon at the Fulda Gap ― the narrowest strip of West Germany between East Germany and France ― thought to be the place most likely to be invaded by the Soviets in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.



Mr. Pompeo saw and sees with clarity the risk posed to Taiwan by communist China. Restarting the Quad is the most sensible and prudential foreign policy move made by the United States since the deployment of medium-range nuclear missiles in Europe in the mid-1980s.



For the United States especially, the risk posed by communist China is complicated by our numerous and unfortunate commercial relationships.



People, companies and organizations as disparate as John Cena, Apple and the NBA have repeated or are inclined to accept and repeat propaganda from communist China.



Even the Biden administration is preparing to embark on an energy policy that would trade our current energy independence (or our status as an exporter of energy) for dependence on communist China for batteries both for electric vehicles and utilities.



We have been playing the wrong game with communist China for too long.



Presidents Truman and Kennedy and every postwar president came to understand, prepare for, and minimize the risk posed by the Soviet Union.



Let’s hope that in our current moment, our leaders can come to understand the risk posed by China. With respect to Beijing, that starts with resolve to defend Taiwan.

베를린을 굴복시키려는 노력 (3) 마이클 맥케나(칼럼니스트) 이 연합은 전 미 국무장관 마이크 폼페이오에 의해 다시 시작되었다. 그는 지역 및 세계의 잠재적인 패권국들에 대한 진정한 세계적인 체험을 했다. 그는 동독과 프랑스 사이에 있는 서독의 좁고 긴 육지인 풀다 갭에서 소대장으로 근무했다. 풀다 갭은 1960년대와 70년대, 80년대에 소련이 침공할 가능성이 가장 높은 지역으로 생각되었다. 폼페이오는 공산주의 중국이 대만에 가하는 위협을 과거와 현재에 분명히 보았다. 쿼드(미국·인도·일본·호주 안보협의체)를 다시 시작한 것은, 1980년대 중반에 중거리 핵미사일을 유럽에 배치한 이후 미국이 취한 가장 합리적이고 신중한 외교정책상의 조치이다. 특히 미국에게는, 공산주의 중국이 제기하는 위험이 수많은 불행한 상업 관계로 인해 복잡해졌다. 존 세나, 애플, NBA처럼 이질적인 사람들과 기업들 및 단체들이 공산주의 중국의 선전을 되풀이했거나 혹은 인정 및 반복하는 쪽으로 기울어져 있다. 심지어 바이든 행정부조차도 우리의 현재 에너지 자립을(혹은 우리의 에너지 수출국 지위를) 전기차량용 및 공익사업용 양쪽의 배터리를 공산주의 중국에 대한 의존으로 바꾸는 에너지 정책을 개시할 준비를 하고 있다. 우리는 공산주의 중국과 너무 오랜 기간 잘못된 사업을 해왔다. 트루먼 대통령과 케네디 대통령 및 모든 전후 대통령은 소련이 제기한 위험을 이해하고 대비하여 최소화했다. 지금 이 순간에 우리의 지도자들이 중국이 제기하는 위험을 이해할 수 있게 되기를 희망하자. 베이징과 관련해서 그것은 대만 방어의 결의로 시작된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △hegemon: 패권국 △strip:좁고 긴 육지 △sensible: 분별 있는, 합리적인, 실용적인

