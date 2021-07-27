[WT논평] The latest really bad idea (2)

In the United States, there are a number of states that do not have income taxes ― such as Florida, Texas, South Dakota, Washington, etc. High-tax states such as New York, California, New Jersey and Illinois have politicians who say this is “unfair,” because their citizens vote with their feet and move their wealth and bodies to low-tax places.



The evidence is that many high-tax states and high-tax countries waste much of the tax money through mismanagement and/or corruption.



The 130 countries have in theory agreed on a minimum 15% corporate rate, but the rate is only part of the equation.



It is claimed that China and Russia have agreed to join the tax cartel. What are the chances that they and many other countries will actually play by the rules and not cheat? And what are the chances that France or the next Democrat administration in the U.S. does not soon demand a higher minimum rate?



In most countries, including the U.S., it is illegal for businesses to collude on prices ― because price collusion results in less innovation, poorer services, and higher consumer prices.



A tax is a price of government services, and tax monopolies are as damaging as business monopolies or collusive oligopolies. So why is abuse of power good when government does it and bad when businesses do it? Of course, in practice government abuses can be far worse.



Establishing global or domestic minimum corporate or individual tax rates will provide more fodder for corrupt and incompetent politicians and governments at the expense “of the people” ― who will suffer from fewer job opportunities, lower wages, and less liberty.

가장 최근의 참으로 나쁜 아이디어 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제 성장연구소 총재) 미국에는 플로리다, 텍사스, 사우스다코타, 워싱턴 등 소득세를 부과하지 않는 주가 다수 있다. 뉴욕, 캘리포니아, 뉴저지, 일리노이 같이 세금이 높은 주에는 이것이 ‘불공정’하다고 말하는 정치인들이 있다. 왜냐하면 자기네 주 주민들이 자신의 부를 가지고 세금이 낮은 지역에 이주하는 것으로 의사를 표시하기 때문이다. 세금이 높은 다수의 주와 나라들이 부실 관리나 부패를 통해 조세 수입의 많은 부분을 낭비하는 증거가 존재한다. 이론상으로는 130개 나라가 최저법인세율 15%에 합의했지만 세율은 단지 문제의 일부일 뿐이다. 중국과 러시아가 이 세금 카르텔에 참여하는 데 동의했다는 주장이 나오고 있다. 이 두 나라와 다른 많은 나라들이 실제로 규칙에 따르고 속이지 않을 가능성이 얼마나 될까. 그리고 프랑스나 미국의 다음 민주당 행정부가 오래지 않아 더 높은 최저세율을 요구하지 않을 가능성이 얼마나 될까. 미국을 포함한 대다수 나라에서는 기업들이 가격을 담합하는 것은 불법이다. 왜냐하면 가격 담합은 기술혁신과 서비스를 떨어뜨리고 소비자가격을 높이는 결과를 초래하기 때문이다. 세금은 정부 서비스의 가격이며, 세금 독점은 기업의 독점이나 담합에 의한 소수독점처럼 해를 끼친다. 그런데 어째서 정부가 할 때는 권력 남용이 좋은 것이고 기업이 할 때는 나쁜 것인가. 물론 실제로는 정부의 권력 남용이 훨씬 더 나쁠 수 있다. 세계 혹은 국내 법인이나 개인의 최소세율을 정하는 것은 줄어드는 취업 기회와 낮아지는 임금, 자유의 축소로 고통받게 되는 ‘국민’을 희생시키는 대가로 부패하고 무능한 정치인과 정부에 더 많은 먹이를 주게 될 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △vote with feet: 행동으로 보여주다 △equation: 상황, 문제

