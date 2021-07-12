[WT논평] The best way to lessen income inequality (1)

President Biden wants to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour, but this is hardly the best way to lessen income inequality.



Poverty in America and conditions for the working poor are not nearly as extreme as progressives advertise. Measures of inequality ― such as those in Census reports ― often focus on earned income and pensions but fail to consider progressive taxation, welfare benefits and other private transfers.



For 2017, former Sen. Phil Gramm and former Bureau of Labor Statistics Assistant Commissioner John Early estimated the impact of government programs such as food stamps, Medicaid and rent subsidies and contributions from private charities. Those raised average household income for the bottom quintile from about $4,908 to $45,389 ― nearly double the poverty line for a family of four.



That’s why the working poor own cell phones with family subscriptions that cost a substantial portion of their earned income. Whereas growing up in working-class community on Long Island in the 1950s, I frequently observed poorer mothers using the pay phone at the corner grocery because they could not afford a landline.



In 1938, Congress established the federal minimum wage and has periodically raised it to accommodate inflation. In 2009, it was set at $7.25 per hour.



Conservative economists don’t like governments fixing prices above what market forces would require, because it wastes resources ― too much milk from dairy price supports and unemployment for the minimum wage.



But for low wage workers, the damage is already done ― gradually raising the minimum wage in line with other wages would likely cause minimal new job losses.

소득 불평등 완화의 최선의 길 (1) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 바이든 대통령은 최저임금을 시간당 최소 15달러로 올리기를 원하지만, 이것은 소득 불평등을 완화하기 위한 최선의 길과는 거리가 멀다. 미국의 빈곤과 빈곤한 노동자들의 생활여건은 진보주의자들이 선전하는 것 같은 극단에 가깝지 않다. 인구조사 보고서 같은 각종 불평등 측정치는 흔히 근로소득과 연금에 초점을 맞추지만, 진보적인 과세, 여러 가지 복지 혜택, 여타 사적이전을 고려하지 못한다. 필 그램 전 상원의원과 노동통계국 부국장을 지낸 존 얼리는 2017년도의 푸드스탬프(저소득층 식비지원), 메디케이드(저소득층 의료보장), 임차 보조금 같은 정부 프로그램과 사설 자선단체들의 기부금이 미치는 영향을 추산했다. 그런 것들이 최저 5분위 해당 가구의 평균 소득을 대략 4908달러에서 4만5389달러로 올렸다. 이는 4인 가족의 빈곤선보다 2배 가까이 많다. 빈곤한 노동자들이 자기네 근로소득의 상당 부분이 들어가는 가족 단위 가입 휴대폰을 소유하는 까닭이 거기에 있다. 그에 비해 1950년대에 롱아일랜드의 근로계층 사회에서 성장한 필자는 보다 가난한 어머니들이 일반전화를 사용할 경제력이 없어서 길모퉁이 식료품 상점에 있는 공중전화를 이용하는 모습을 자주 보았다. 1938년에 미국 의회는 연방 최저임금을 설정했고, 인플레에 맞추어 정기적으로 이를 올렸다. 2009년에 최저임금은 시간당 7달러 25센트로 정해졌다. 시장의 각종 세력이 요구하는 것 이상으로 정부가 가격을 고정시키는 것을 보수파 경제학자들은 좋아하지 않는데, 그런 조치는 자원을 낭비하기 때문이다. 유제품 보조금으로 인한 우유 과잉생산과 최저임금으로 인한 실업이 그 예다. 그러나 저임금 노동자들은 이미 그 피해를 보고 있다. 다른 임금에 맞춘 최저임금의 단계적 인상은 최소의 신규 일자리 상실을 초래할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △transfers: 이전, 양도 △food stamp: 식품 구입권 △Medicaid: 저소득층 의료보장제도 △grocery: 식료품, 잡화점 △pay phone: 공중전화 △accommodate: (환경 등에) 맞추다 △minimal: 최소의, 아주 적은

