[WT논평] To identify the origin of the COVID-19 (1)

President Biden tasked the U.S. Intelligence Community to “redouble” its efforts to identify the origin of the COVID-19 virus. The community already has been focused on this for eighteen months.



Its conclusions so far: It is either manmade and escaped from a lab or it developed naturally and jumped from an animal species to humans.



Significant and very legitimate questions have been raised about the Intelligence Community, the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes for Health, and the World Health Organization and whether they shaded their research and analysis for political reasons.



In 2020, these organizations strongly discounted the theory that this could have been manmade and escaped from a lab. They ridiculed President Trump and Senator Tom Cotton for even raising this possibility. Shame on them as they, and their enablers in the media, now rapidly backtrack as the lab leak theory becomes more likely.



The change in assessments is not because of some new information being discovered, it is primarily the reevaluation of information that was already available and dropping of the political pretense. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was thanked by the head of an organization that took U.S. taxpayer money and funded Chinese coronavirus research, is now backing away from his pushback on the lab leak theory.



Our “trusted” federal scientific and intelligence organizations that are tasked with keeping us safe and providing professional analysis are also hedging their initial takes, which may have been influenced by politics and anti-Trump bias.

코로나 바이러스의 근원 확인 피터 획스트라(전 미 하원의원) 바이든 대통령은 코로나19 바이러스의 근원을 확인하는 노력을 “배가하는” 과업을 미국 정보계에 맡겼다. 미국 정보계는 이 과업에 이미 18개월 동안 집중해 왔다. 현재까지 정보계의 결론은 다음과 같다. 코로나19 바이러스가 사람 손에 만들어져 연구소에서 탈출을 했거나 아니면 자연적으로 발생하여 한 동물 종에서 인간에게 건너뛰었다. 정보계와 질병통제청 및 국립보건연구소 그리고 세계보건기구 등이 정치적인 각종 동기 때문에 자기네 조사와 분석을 은폐했는지 여부에 대한 중요하고도 매우 타당한 여러 가지 질문이 제기되었다. 2020년에 이런 기관들은 바이러스가 사람의 손으로 만들어졌고 연구소에서 탈출했을 수 있다는 이론을 강력하게 무시했다. 그들은 이런 가능성을 제기했다는 것만으로도 트럼프 대통령과 톰 코튼 상원의원을 비웃었다. 연구소 누출 이론의 가능성이 더욱 높아지는 가운데 그들과 언론의 조력자들이 지금 과거입장을 신속하게 철회하고 있는 상황에서 그들은 부끄러운 줄을 알아야 한다. 평가가 변한 까닭은 어떤 새로운 정보가 발견되었기 때문이 아니라 주로 이미 입수 가능했던 정보를 재평가하고 정치적인 가식을 버렸기 때문이다. 미국 납세자들의 돈을 가져다 중국의 코로나바이러스 연구에 자금을 제공한 기관의 우두머리로부터 감사를 받았던 앤서니 파우치 박사는 연구소 누출 이론에 반발했던 자신의 입장에서 지금 물러서고 있다. 우리의 안전을 지키고 전문적인 분석을 제공하는 과업을 부여받은 우리의 “신뢰받는” 연방정부의 과학 및 정보 기관들 또한 자기네 당초 의견을 얼버무리고 있는데 그런 의견은 정치적인 편견과 트럼프에 반대하는 편견의 영향을 받았을 가능성이 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △task:과업을 맡기다 △identify:알아보다, 확인하다 △develop:(병이)생기다 △shade:가리다 △discount:무시하다 △shame on them:부끄러운 줄 알아야지

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]