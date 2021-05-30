[WT논평] A part of Middle East lore (1)

Signs have been a part of Middle East lore dating back to biblical times. People in the region take them seriously, which is why the signs emanating from the Biden administration are having serious ramifications.



Recent rioting on the Temple Mount and rocket attacks on Jerusalem and other civilian areas from Hamas bases in Gaza signal that statements and actions (and inactions) by the Biden administration are creating a political vacuum that terrorists and dictators are eager to fill.



The Trump administration had supported Israel over those who wished to destroy the Jewish state. Now, President Biden is returning to the policies of President Obama’s administration, which clearly placed Israel low on its priority list, encouraging its enemies.



In Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere, the sign is clear: Progress made by the Trump administration in forging peace deals with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan is now off the table.



This administration will try to deal with dictators and terrorists who have no intention of living up to any promise they might make. Why should they amidst signs of weakness and pressure on Israel from Washington?



U.S.-born Israeli writer Caroline Glick says the region recognizes that “the U.S. has changed sides, the Saudis no longer believe that with Israel they can contain Iran. So now they are hoping to cut a deal with the ayatollahs.”



Since Democrats gained control of the presidency and Congress, the Middle East has been returning to previous behavior. Mullahs have ramped up their heated sermons against Israel. Anti-Semitism is also rising in Europe.

중동 전설의 일부 (1) 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 징표는 성서시대까지 거슬러 올라가는 중동 전설의 일부다. 이 지역 사람들은 징표를 중요시하는데 바이든 행정부에서 나오는 징표들이 심각한 영향을 미치고 있는 이유가 여기에 있다. 성전산의 최근 폭동과 가자의 하마스 기지로부터 예루살렘 및 다른 민간 지역에 가해진 로켓 공격은 바이든 행정부의 발언과 행동(및 행동 부재)이 정치적인 공백 상태를 만들고 있는데 테러분자들과 독재자들은 이 공백을 채우기를 열망한다. 트럼프 행정부는 유대 국가를 파괴하기를 원하는 세력에 맞서 이스라엘을 지지했다. 지금 바이든 대통령은, 이스라엘을 뚜렷이 낮은 우선순위에 놓아 이스라엘의 적들을 고무했던 오바마 대통령 행정부의 정책으로 돌아가고 있다. 아프가니스탄, 이라크, 시리아, 레바논, 여타 지역에서 징표는 분명하다. 트럼프 행정부가 아랍에미리트연맹, 바레인, 모로코, 수단과 구축한 평화 협상의 진전이 현재 논외로 밀려났다. 이번 행정부는, 그들이 할 가능성이 있는 약속을 실행할 의사가 없는 독재자들 및 테러분자들과 거래하려고 애쓸 것이다. 워싱턴의 나약함과 이스라엘에 대한 압박의 징표들이 나오는 와중에서 그들이 약속을 지킬 이유가 무엇인가. 미국 태생의 이스라엘 작가인 캐롤라인 글릭은 “미국이 편을 바꾸었고 사우디 사람들은 자기네가 이스라엘과 함께 이란을 억제할 수 있다고 더 이상 믿지 않는다. 그러므로 지금 그들은 아야톨라들과 거래하기를 바라고” 있는 것으로 중동 지역이 인식하고 있다고 말한다. 민주당이 대통령직과 의회의 통제권을 장악했으므로 중동은 과거의 행태로 돌아가고 있다. 물라들은 이스라엘을 공격하는 열띤 설교의 강도를 높였다. 또한 유럽에서는 반유대주의가 상승하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △forge:구축하다 △off the table:논외인, 고려하지 않는 △live up to:-에 부응하다, -을 실행하다 △cut a deal:협정을 맺다, 거래하다 △contain:방지하다, 억제하다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]