[WT논평] Prime Minister Abe’s assassination and the Japanese communist attack on freedom (2)

"It has been a long struggle,” Mr. Shii agreed and added, “The first time they bared their fangs as the vanguard of the anti-communist movement was in the 1978 gubernatorial election to choose the successor to Torazo Ninagawa.”



As chairman of the Japanese Communist Party, Mr. Shii’s comments and assertions are openly political and brazenly hostile.



It is clear that the attack on the Unification Church is an attack on the LDP and especially on the Abe faction, which has been aggressively anti-communist and pro-American.



Mr. Shii said openly: “The starting point [with LDP] was the Shogyo Rengo, an anti-communist organization that was united with the Unification Church. Since then, there has been a half-century of historical collusion between the two organizations.”



He emphasized that “the essence of the problem is that the two parties are inextricably linked.” The anti-American component of this attack is made remarkably clear in Mr. Shii’s comments.



As written in the article, “Mr. Shii pointed out that strengthening the deterrence of the Japan-U.S. alliance, the Quad (the security framework of the four countries of Japan, the U.S., Australia, and India), and other frameworks to encircle or eliminate China would lead to a vicious cycle of military to military.”



Mr. Shii asserted, “We should have a concept of creating a framework that includes China and resolve all issues peacefully.”



No one should be confused. The current attack on the Unification Church is an effort to undermine and weaken the Japanese-United States alliance and create an opening for a Chinese Communist-Japanese rapprochement.

아베 총리 암살과 자유에 대한 일본 공산당의 공격(2) 뉴트 깅리치(전 미국 하원의장) "세계평화통일가정연합(가정연합)과의 전쟁은 오랜 투쟁이었다”고 단언한 일본 공산당 위원장 시이 가즈오(志位和夫)는 이렇게 덧붙였다. “그들(가정연합)이 반공운동의 선봉으로 송곳니를 드러낸 첫 번째 시기는 1978년 교토부(京都府)지사였던 니나가와 도라조(?川虎三)의 후임 지사를 선출하기 위한 선거였다.” 일본 공산당 위원장으로서 시이가 밝힌 견해와 주장은 공공연히 정치적이고 노골적으로 적대적이다. 가정연합에 대한 공격은, 적극적으로 반공 및 친미를 주장해 온 자민당, 특히 아베파에 대한 공격이다. 시이는 공개적으로 이렇게 말했다. “자민당의 출발점은 가정연합과 연합한 반공단체인 승공연합이었다. 그 이후 반세기 동안 두 단체 사이에 역사적인 결탁이 지속되었다.” 그는 “문제의 본질은 두 단체가 불가분하게 연결되어 있다는 점”이라고 강조했다. 이 공격의 반미적 요소는 시이가 표명한 여러 견해 속에 현저히 뚜렷하게 드러난다. 인터뷰 기사에 쓰여 있는 바와 같이 “시이는 일·미 동맹의 억지력 강화와 일본·미국·호주·인도 4개국의 안보협의체 ‘쿼드’ 및 중국을 포위하거나 혹은 제거하려는 다른 여러 가지 안보장치는 군사 대결의 악순환을 초래할 것이라고 지적했다.” 시이는 이렇게 주장했다. “우리는 중국을 포함하는 장치를 만드는 개념을 가져야 하며 모든 현안을 평화적으로 해결해야 한다.” 누구라도 이런 발언에 현혹되어서는 안 된다. 현재 전개되고 있는 일본 좌파세력의 가정연합 공격은 일본과 미국의 동맹관계의 기반을 흔들어 약화시키고 중국 공산당과 일본의 화해를 도모하기 위한 돌파구를 마련하기 위한 노력이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △interviewer : 인터뷰 진행자, 회견 질문자 △fang : 송곳니 △vanguard : 선봉, 전위 △gubernatorial : (일본) 도도부현 지사의 △brazenly : 뻔뻔하게

