[WT논평] The corporate news media is doing themselves in

There used to be a saying in media relations that you couldn’t fight the news media because they were too powerful to oppose.



As proved by recent announcement from Gannett, the nation’s largest publisher of newspapers, that simply isn’t true anymore, and there are good reasons why.



Gannett, which operates its flagship USA Today and over 200 local daily newspapers, shocked the media establishment with a blunt assessment of its financial standing recently. The company is sinking, and it took actions designed to keep it afloat. And the news giant isn’t alone.



Nationwide, newsroom staffing has dropped 26% since 2008, according to the Pew Research Center.



What is happening? For one, the media landscape is more crowded than ever. Web-based news organizations are growing, according to the same Pew study, and the proliferation of cable and Internet outlets has given viewers an almost endless list of places to get their news.



But when you look at polls about public attitudes toward the legacy media, there is ample proof that the corporate news media has had a hand in doing themselves in.



According to Gallup, only 16% of American adults say they have “a great deal” of trust in newspapers, and only 11% have faith in television news. Both numbers are all-time lows.



The social media giants haven’t performed any better, with their naked efforts to quash stories that are either pushed by conservatives or are harmful to the left. Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, is cutting 12,000 workers.



If more people are moving away from legacy media, it’s because they’re rejecting a biased and untrustworthy product.

언론 기업들이 자멸하고 있다 팀 머토(칼럼니스트) 뉴스매체는 너무 강해서 개인이 그와 맞서 싸울 수 없다는 것이 대중매체를 상대하는 업계의 속설이었다. 미국에서 발행부수가 가장 많은 전국지 USA투데이를 필두로 200개의 지방지를 운영하는 최대 신문 발행업체 개닛의 최근 발표가 증명한 바와 같이 그 속설은 단순히 더 이상 진실이 아니며 거기에는 충분한 이유가 있다. 개닛은 최근 자사의 재정상태를 솔직하게 공개해 대중매체 업계에 충격을 안겼다. 서서히 가라앉는 이 회사는 계속 살아남으려고 안간힘을 쓰며 일련의 조치를 취했다. 문제는 침몰하는 것이 이 거대 뉴스 기업 혼자가 아니란 점이다. 퓨 여론조사 연구소에 따르면 미국 전역에서 뉴스 편집국 직원 규모가 2008년 이래 26% 줄었다. 무슨 일이 벌어지고 있는 걸까. 먼저 대중매체 업계가 그 어느 때보다 과밀하다. 동일한 연구에 따르면 웹 기반의 뉴스 기업들이 늘고 있으며 케이블과 인터넷 뉴스 공급자들이 독자들에게 뉴스 입수처의 명단을 거의 무제한으로 제공했다. 그러나 오래된 전통적 언론매체에 대한 대중의 태도에 관한 각종 여론조사를 들여다보면 뉴스 매체 스스로 자멸을 부추기고 있다는 충분한 증거가 존재한다. 갤럽에 따르면 미국 성인의 16%만이 신문을 “대단히” 신뢰한다고 말하며 TV 뉴스를 믿는 사람은 11%에 불과하다. 이 두 수치는 사상 최하 수준이다. 보수진영이 지지하거나 혹은 좌익진영에 해로운 보도를 노골적으로 파기하려고 노력하는 소셜미디어 거대 기업들의 실적도 나을 것이 전혀 없다. 페이스북의 모기업 메타 플랫폼은 직원 1만2000명을 해고 중이다. 만약 더 많은 사람이 전통 언론매체를 떠난다면 이는 편견에 치우치고 신뢰할 수 없는 뉴스 상품을 사람들이 거부하기 때문이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]