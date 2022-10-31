[WT논평] Mysterious symptoms of long COVID (1)

When the original strain of COVID-19 arrived in spring 2020, a pandemic soon swept the country. By far most survived COVID-19. But hundreds of thousands did not.



Amid the tragedy, there initially was some hope that the pernicious effects of the disease would all disappear upon recovery among the nearly 99% who survived the initial infection.



Vaccinations by late 2020 were promised to end the pandemic for good. But they did not. New mutant strains, while more infectious, were said to be less lethal, thus supposedly resulting in spreading natural immunity while causing fewer deaths from infection.



But that too was not quite so. Instead, sometimes the original symptoms, sometimes frightening new ones, not only lingered after the acute phase but were of increased morbidity.



Now there may be more than 20 million Americans who are still suffering from what is currently known as “long COVID” - a less acute version but one ultimately as debilitating.



Perhaps 10∼30% of those originally infected with COVID-19 have some lingering symptoms six months to a year after the initial infection. And they are quite physically sick.



While we know the nature of the virus well by now, no one fathoms what causes long COVID’s overwhelming fatigue, flu-like symptoms, neuralgic impairment, cardiac and pulmonary damage, and extended loss of taste and smell, vertigo, neuropathy, and “brain fog.”



“Post-viral fatigue” has long been known to doctors. But no one knows why long COVID often seems to last far longer and with more disability.

코로나19 후유증의 기이한 증상 (1) 빅터 데이비스 핸슨(후버연구소 역사학자) 코로나19의 최초 원형이 2020년 봄 미국에 상륙하고 얼마 뒤 대대적인 감염이 나라를 휩쓸었다. 비록 대부분이 코로나19에서 살아남았으나 많은 사람은 그러지 못했다. 비극의 와중에도 이 질병의 치명적인 각종 증상이, 최초 감염에서 살아남은 99%의 사람들이 회복되면 모두 사라질 것이라는 희망이 당초에는 어느 정도 있었다. 2020년 말까지만 해도 각종 백신이 이 감염병의 대유행을 종식시킬 것 같았다. 하지만 그러지 못했다. 새로운 변종들은 전파력이 더 강한 대신 덜 치명적인 것으로 알려졌으며, 따라서 감염으로 인한 사망자 수가 줄어드는 가운데 자연 면역을 확산시키는 결과를 가져올 것으로 추정되었다. 하지만 그것 또한 완전히 그렇지가 않았다. 대신 간혹 원래의 증상과 때로는 무서운 새 증상들이 위중증 단계를 지난 뒤에도 지속될 뿐만 아니라 사망률을 더 높였다. 지금 2000만명 이상의 미국인이 여전히 ‘코로나19 후유증’(long COVID)으로 알려진 증세로 고통을 받고 있다. 이 증세는 중증의 정도가 낮으나 결국은 건강을 약화시키는 유형의 증세다. 당초 코로나19에 걸린 환자의 아마도 10∼30%가 최초 감염 후 6개월에서 1년까지 지속되는 각종 증상 가운데 몇 가지를 앓고 있다. 그리고 이런 환자들은 몸이 매우 아프다. 이제 우리는 이 바이러스의 정체를 알고 있으나 코로나19 후유증의 감당하기 힘든 피로감, 독감 비슷한 증세, 신경통성의 손상, 심장 및 폐의 손상, 장기적인 미각 및 후각의 상실, 현기증, 신경장애, 브레인포그(brain fog)의 원인을 아무도 가늠하지 못하고 있다. 의사들은 ‘바이러스 감염 후 피로’를 오래전부터 알고 있었다. 그러나 코로나19 후유증이 종종 더 많은 장애와 더불어 훨씬 오래 지속되는 것으로 보이는 이유는 아무도 모른다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △pernicious : 치명적인 △initial : 처음의 △mutant : 변종, 돌연변이 △supposedly : 추정상, 아마 △morbidity : 사망률 △long COVID : 코로나19 후유증 △neuropathy : 신경장애 △cardiac : 심장의 △pulmonary : 폐의 △eerie : 괴상한, 으스스한 △vertigo : 현기증

