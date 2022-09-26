[WT논평] The attempt to phase out fossil fuels is dangerous (1)

There is a political movement that seeks to end all fossil fuel use. The primary rationalization for this goal is the theory that the continued buildup of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will result in global warming and degrade the natural environment.



The attempt to phase out fossil fuels is both misguided and dangerous. We use fossil fuels because they are inexpensive, reliable, abundant and concentrated forms of energy.



Energy use correlates with life expectancy, literacy, education and prosperity, values that all human cultures appreciate. For several decades, fossil fuels have supplied about 80% of world energy. This is not going to change in the foreseeable future.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that in the year 2050, the two leading energy sources in the U.S. will be gas and oil. Renewables, while the fastest growing category, are only anticipated to supply about 20% of the energy mix.



The Chinese are among those who have an appreciation for the inevitability of fossil fuels. China has more than a thousand coal-fired electric power plants.



The characterization of wind and solar power as “sustainable” and “renewable” is misleading. The infrastructure necessary to capture, concentrate, and deliver energy is not sustainable. Both wind and solar suffer from inherent limitations to which there is no conceivable technological solution.



They are dilute and intermittent. There is no mechanical fix that can make the sun shine at night or the wind blow during a calm. Battery storage is insufficient by many orders of magnitude.



Mining raw materials for battery manufacture has environmental consequences. Lithium-ion batteries and solar panels wear out and accumulate in landfills as toxic waste with the potential for groundwater contamination.

화석연료의 단계적 퇴출 시도는 위험하다(1) 데이비드 데밍(지구물리학자) 모든 화석연료 사용의 종식을 모색하는 정치운동이 존재한다. 이 목적의 기본적인 합리화 근거는 계속되는 대기의 이산화탄소 축적이 지구온난화를 초래하고 자연환경의 질을 떨어뜨린다는 이론이다. 화석연료를 단계적으로 퇴출시키려는 시도는 잘못된 판단일 뿐만 아니라 위험하다. 우리는 화석연료가 저렴하고 믿을 수 있으며 풍부하고 집약된 에너지 형태이기 때문에 사용한다. 에너지 사용은 기대수명, 교육, 번영 및 모든 인류문화가 인식하는 가치관과 상호관계가 있다. 수십년 동안 화석연료가 세계 에너지의 대략 80%를 공급했다. 이것은 예측 가능한 미래에도 변하지 않을 것이다. 미국 에너지정보청은 2050년 천연가스와 석유가 미국의 양대 에너지원이 될 것이라고 추정한다. 몇몇 재생 가능한 에너지는 가장 빠른 성장 범주에 들어 있기는 하나 전체 에너지 구성에서 대략 20%만 공급할 것으로 기대될 뿐이다. 중국은 화석연료의 불가피성을 인식하는 나라 가운데 속한다. 중국은 석탄 화력발전소를 1000개 이상 보유하고 있다. 풍력 및 태양력 발전의 성격을 ‘지속 가능하고 재생 가능하다’고 규정짓는 것은 사실을 오도하는 짓이다. 에너지를 포착하여 집약하고 전달하는 데 필요한 인프라는 지속 가능하지 않다. 풍력과 태양력은 둘 다 본질적인 각종 한계를 겪으며 이런 한계에는 가능한 기술적 해법이 없다. 풍력과 태양력은 농도가 옅고 지속적이지 못하다. 밤에 해가 비추도록 할 수 있거나 고요할 때 바람이 불게 할 수 있는 기술적 해결책이 없다. 배터리 저장은 불충분한 정도가 훨씬 더 높다. 배터리 제조용 원자재 채광은 환경에 각종 영향을 미친다. 리튬 이온 배터리와 태양 전지판은 낡아서 못 쓰게 되고 쓰레기 매립지에 쌓여 지하수를 오염시킬 가능성이 있는 독성 폐기물이 된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △rationalization : 합리화 △misguided : 잘못 판단한 △life expectancy : 기대수명

