[WT논평] Russia’s edge in tactical nuclear weapons (1)

The United States and Russia are pretty evenly matched in terms of the number of nuclear weapons, right? Well, not really.



Under the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty both countries have 1,550 deployed strategic (i.e., high-yield and long-range) nuclear weapons each.



But this treaty doesn’t cover nonstrategic (i.e., low-yield and short-range) nuclear weapons. And when it comes to these tactical weapons, Russia has a tremendous advantage.



Moscow has about 2,000 tactical nukes, while the U.S. and NATO have about 200 ― half of them deployed in Europe and half stored in the United States.



Put another way, in the European theater, Russia has an approximate 20:1 advantage in these battlefield weapons and a 10:1 advantage over the United States and NATO overall. This asymmetry is deeply troubling.



Tactical nuclear weapons are meant for use against military installations or troop and equipment concentrations. But they could be used against civilians, as well. There are deep concerns that Russia might use these weapons to change the course of its war on Ukraine.



There is also unease that Moscow’s tactical nuclear weapons could also be used against NATO as part of an “escalate to deescalate” stratagem.



During a conventional conflict with NATO, for example, Russia might decide to use a tactical nuke to prevent defeat, consolidate territorial gains or even freeze a conflict in place, limiting the prospect of further fighting.



Given the nearly 10:1 disparity in the tactical nuclear arsenals, Moscow may think a nuclear response from NATO isn’t credible due to Russia’s numerical advantage or concerns over escalation.

러시아의 전술핵무기 우위 (1) 피터 브룩스(전 미 국방부 부차관보) 미국과 러시아는 핵무기 숫자에서 거의 대등하다고 하면 맞는가. 글쎄, 사실은 그렇지 않다. 2010년의 신전략무기감축조약(New START) 아래에서 양국은 1550기의 핵무기, 즉 고성능 장거리 핵무기를 각각 배치한다. 그러나 이 조약은 비전략 핵무기, 즉 저성능 단거리 핵무기는 포함시키지 않는다. 그리고 이런 전술핵무기의 경우 러시아는 엄청난 우위에 있다. 모스크바는 2000기가량의 전술핵무기를 보유한 반면 미국과 나토(북대서양조약기구)는 대략 200기를 보유하고 있으며, 그 절반은 유럽에 배치되고 절반은 미국에 보관 중이다. 다시 말하면, 유럽 전역에서 러시아는 대략 20 대 1의 비율로 이런 전술핵무기의 우위에 있고, 미국 및 나토 전체에 대해서는 10 대 1로 우세하다. 이런 불균형은 심각한 문제가 된다. 전술핵무기는 군사 시설이나 병력 및 장비 집결지를 공격하는 데 목적이 있다. 그러나 이는 민간인 공격에도 사용될 수 있다. 러시아가 우크라이나 전쟁의 진로를 바꾸기 위해 이런 무기를 사용할 가능성이 깊은 우려를 낳고 있다. 모스크바의 전술핵무기가 ‘전쟁 축소를 위한 전쟁 확대’ 전술의 일환으로 나토를 공격하는 데 사용될 수 있다는 걱정 또한 존재한다. 예를 들어 나토와의 재래식 무력 충돌 때 러시아는 패배를 막고 점령지를 자국 영토로 굳히거나 심지어 충돌을 현상에서 동결시키며 추가 전투의 전망을 제한하기 위해 전술핵무기를 사용하기로 결정할 가능성이 있다. 거의 10 대 1인 전술핵무기 불균형에 비춰볼 때, 러시아의 수적 우위 또는 전쟁 확대에 대한 우려 탓에 나토가 핵무기를 동원해 대응하지 못할 거라고 모스크바가 생각할 가능성이 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △evenly : 균등하게, 고르게 △match : 대등하다 △high-yield : 고성능의 △put another way : 달리 말하면 △theater : 전역 △troubling : 문제가 되는 △overall : 전반적으로 △mean for - : ∼을 위해 계획하다 △credible : 받아들일 만한, 믿을 수 있는

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]