[WT논평] Afghanistan is a totalitarian Islamic Emirate (2)

It would have required only a very small contingent of U.S. and NATO troops to continue to empower Afghan security forces, frustrate the Taliban’s ambitions, and maintain pressure on al Qaeda and the more than 20 other terrorist groups in the region.



And did we learn nothing from Iraq where, in 2011, then-President Barack Obama ordered a complete withdrawal, refusing to leave in place even a residual force as his top advisers urged? The vacuum he left was filled by the Islamic State, which went on to conquer about 40% of Iraq and a third of Syria. Iran’s neo-imperialist rulers also walked through Iraq’s now-unlocked door.



More broadly, strategically competent presidents, Democratic and Republican alike, did not bring home all U.S. troops after the defeat of the Axis powers in 1945. To this day, American forces remain in Europe and Japan, where they accomplish essential missions. The usefulness of the U.S. military presence in South Korea also is obvious to anyone not of the isolationist persuasion.



The abandonment of Afghanistan has cast serious and lasting doubt on America’s credibility, reliability and will to prevail.



Perhaps not just coincidentally, Mr. Putin is now waging an all-out war of aggression against Ukraine.



Afghanistan, once a fledgling free state, is now once again a totalitarian Islamic Emirate. Afghans who sided with Americans are being hunted and murdered. Dire poverty is spreading throughout the land. Women are again being brutalized.



Around the world, American haters of all stripes are encouraged and emboldened. That is what happens when leaders in Washington delude themselves regarding persistent threats, the nature of America’s enemies and the ability to end wars.

아프간은 독재 이슬람 토후국이다 (2) 클리포드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 아프가니스탄에서 미군의 전투 임무는 2015년 사실상 종료했으나 미국 및 나토(북대서양조약기구)가 아주 적은 수의 전투 병력만 유지했어도 지속적으로 아프간 보안군을 강화하고, 탈레반의 야심을 좌절시키며, 알카에다 및 역내 20개가 넘는 다른 테러단체에 대한 압박을 유지하는 게 가능했을 것이다. 2011년 당시 대통령 버락 오바마가 고위급 보좌관들의 강력한 요구에도 불구하고 잔여 병력조차 남기길 거부한 채 완전 철수를 명령한 이라크에서 우리는 뭘 배웠는가. 미군의 공백은 결국 테러집단 이슬람국가(IS)에 의해 채워졌다. IS는 계속해서 이라크의 대략 40%와 시리아의 3분의 1을 정복했다. 이란의 신제국주의 지배자들도 자물쇠가 풀린 이라크의 문을 열고 들어갔다. 보다 넓게는, 민주당과 공화당을 막론하고 전략적으로 유능한 대통령들은 1945년 추축국들의 패배 후 모든 미군 병력을 귀국시키진 않았다. 오늘날까지 미군 병력이 유럽과 일본에 남아 필수적인 각종 임무를 수행하고 있다. 주한미군의 유용성 또한, 고립주의 신념을 갖지 않은 모든 사람에게는 분명하다. 아프간의 포기는 미국의 신용과 신뢰도, 그리고 이기려는 의지에 심각하고도 지속적인 의문을 갖게 만들었다. 푸틴이 지금 우크라이나를 상대로 전면적 침략전쟁을 벌이는 것은 아마도 단순한 우연이 아닐 것이다. 한때 신생 자유국이던 아프간은 독재적 이슬람 토후국으로 되돌아갔다. 미국 편에 섰던 아프간 사람들은 추적을 당하고 살해되고 있다. 대단히 심각한 빈곤이 나라 전역에 퍼지고 있다. 여자들은 다시 잔인한 대우를 받고 있다. 전 세계에 걸쳐 미국을 증오하는 모든 세력은 고무되고 대담해지고 있다. 워싱턴의 지도자들이 지속되는 각종 위협에 관해 스스로를 속일 때 그런 사태가 벌어진다. 미국의 적이 노리는 게 뭔지, 전쟁을 끝내려면 어떤 능력이 필요한지에 관해 솔직해져야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

