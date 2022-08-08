[WT논평] Small government had been the standard (2)

Without a vibrant market economy, socialists and communists do not know how to price anything. Prices allocate scarce resources and motivate future production.



The famous 20th-century Austrian economists, Hayek, von Mises and others, provided logical proof of how a socialist economy could not function without market-determined reference prices.



A major reason the communist/socialist economies of Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union collapsed was that they failed to innovate and increase productivity.



During the later years of Eastern European socialism, the black or underground economies were growing, rather than diminishing, as the state-owned enterprises failed to provide the goods and services the people were demanding.



The Swedes provide an interesting case of the rapid growth of the government sector after 1945 until 1995 when government spending peaked out at about 70% of GDP. It was apparent to most Swedes that the “welfare state” was not working as advertised.



In most countries, the increases in government spending are more popular than the increases in taxes to pay for all of the new and expanded programs.



As a result, more and more government spending is paid for through the issuance of government debt. Eventually, the growing debt burden causes such a rise in interest payments that government increasingly borrows to pay the previous debt.



At some point, a fiscal death spiral begins where the interest payments increasingly eat away at the government programs until the system collapses.



Greece is a recent example of a country living beyond its means for so long that it could no longer borrow and hence living standards have been falling sharply for much of the last decade.

작은 정부가 표준이었다 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 활기찬 시장경제가 없으면 모든 가격을 어떻게 정할 것인지 사회주의자들과 공산주의자들은 알지 못한다. 가격은 각종 희소 자원을 할당하고 미래의 생산 동기를 유발한다. 20세기의 유명한 오스트리아 경제학자인 하이에크와 폰 미제스 등은 시장이 정한 준거 가격이 없을 경우 사회주의 경제가 기능을 발휘할 수 없다는 논리적 증거를 제시했다. 동유럽과 소련의 공산주의 및 사회주의 경제가 붕괴한 주된 이유는 기술혁신과 생산성 증대에 실패했기 때문이다. 동유럽 사회주의의 말기에 사람들이 요구하는 물자와 용역을 국유화된 기업들이 공급하는 데 실패했기 때문에 암시장 혹은 지하경제가 줄어들기는커녕 성장하고 있었다. 스웨덴 사람들은 1945년 이후 1995년까지 정부 부문을 급속히 성장시킨 흥미로운 사례를 제시하는데, 그 기간 동안 절정에 이른 정부 지출은 국내총생산(GDP)의 대략 70%였다. ‘복지국가’ 시스템이 널리 홍보한 것처럼 작동하지는 않았다는 사실이 대다수 스웨덴 사람들에게 분명해졌다. 대다수 국가에서는 모든 새로운 계획과 확장된 계획의 자금을 지불하기 위해 증세보다는 정부 지출 증액이 더 일반적이었다. 그 결과 정부 채권 발행을 통해 점점 늘어나는 정부 지출에 드는 자금을 충당했다. 결국 늘어나는 빚 부담이 이자 지불의 급증을 초래하면서 정부는 과거의 빚을 지불하기 위해 더 많은 빚을 진다. 어느 시점에 이르면 재정적 파멸의 나선형이 시작되어 이자 지불이 정부의 각종 계획을 점점 더 많이 잠식해가다 끝내 체제가 무너진다. 그리스는 너무나 오랜 기간 분수에 넘치는 생활을 하여 지난 10년의 대부분 기간 동안 더 이상 빚을 못 내고, 따라서 생활수준이 급격히 떨어진 최근 사례다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △vibrant : 활기찬 △reference price : 준거 가격, 참조 가격 △diminish : 줄어들다 △peak out : 정점에 이르다 △eat away : 부식하다 △beyond its means : 분수에 넘치는, 형편 이상으로

