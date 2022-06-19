[WT 논평] Famines can be brought about by wars (1)

Famines can be brought about by natural disasters or wars. The Eritrean famine that began in 1984 was caused by both. About 50 years earlier, in 1932, Josef Stalin inflicted famine on Ukraine in an attempted genocide.



Between 3.5 and 5 million Ukrainians died in a famine in what was then the state that produced the most grain in the Soviet Union. That Soviet-imposed famine is known in Ukraine as the “Holodomor,” which is a combination of Ukrainian words meaning “hunger” and “extermination.”



Russia’s war against Ukraine began on February 24 and has continued ruthlessly, relentlessly and remorselessly. Tens of thousands have died on each side.



In its effort to strangle Ukraine’s economy, Russia has prevented it from using its Black Sea ports to export the millions of tons of wheat, corn and sunflower oil it produces every year.



Odesa and Ukraine’s other major ports are blockaded. Mariupol, its other major port, has been essentially destroyed. As a result, global grain prices are increasing quickly, as much as 30% over last year.



Wheat prices have reportedly increased by 80% since July and fertilizer prices are also soaring. The U.N. has said that grain prices could increase by another 20% or more this year.



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “weaponizing Ukraine’s crops” as a tool to blackmail the rest of the world. Mr. Morawiecki is obviously correct.



Mr. Putin’s regime has said that it could permit Ukraine to export grain if the economic sanctions imposed on Russia over its February invasion were lifted.

전쟁이 기근을 초래할 수 있다(1) 제드 배빈(국가안보 칼럼니스트) 자연재해나 전쟁이 기근을 초래할 수 있다. 1984년 시작된 아프리카 에리트레아의 기근은 둘 다가 원인이었다. 그보다 대략 50년 전인 1932년 이오시프 스탈린이 집단학살을 위해 일부러 우크라이나에 기근을 일으켰다. 당시 소련의 곡물을 대부분 생산했던 우크라이나에서 350만∼500만명의 사람들이 기근으로 목숨을 잃었다. 소련이 강제로 일으킨 그 기근을 우크라이나에서는 ‘홀로도모르’(Holodomor)라고 부르는데 이는 ‘기아’와 ‘몰살’을 뜻하는 우크라이나 단어의 조합이다. 러시아가 우크라이나를 상대로 일으킨 전쟁은 2월24일 시작되어 무자비하고 가차 없이 끈질기게 지속되고 있다. 양측에서 수만명이 사망했다. 우크라이나 경제의 숨통을 조이려고 애쓰는 러시아는 우크라이나가 흑해의 몇몇 항구를 통해 자국에서 매년 생산하는 수백만t의 밀과 옥수수 및 해바라기 기름을 수출하는 것을 막고 있다. 오데사와 우크라이나의 다른 몇몇 주요 항구는 봉쇄되었다. 다른 주요 항구 마리우폴은 완전히 파괴되었다. 그 결과 빠르게 오르는 세계의 곡물 가격이 지난해보다 최고 30% 상승했다. 밀 가격은 지난해 7월 대비 80% 오른 것으로 보도되었고 비료 가격 또한 치솟고 있다. 유엔은 곡물 가격이 올해 20% 혹은 그 이상 더 오를 수 있다고 말했다. 폴란드의 마테우시 모라비에츠키 총리는 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴이 나머지 세계를 협박하기 위한 도구로 “우크라이나 곡물을 무기화하고” 있다고 말했다. 모라비에츠키는 분명히 옳다. 푸틴 정권은 자국의 2월 침공에 대해 가해진 경제제재를 해제할 경우 우크라이나의 곡물 수출을 허용할 수 있다고 말했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △famine : 기근 △genocide : 집단학살 △relentlessly : 가차 없는, 끈질긴 △remorselessly : 뉘우침 없이, 무자비하게 △essentially : 근본적으로

